On the morning of February 26, an explosion occurred in a cafe, which is located in an annex to a 12-storey building on Meshchersky Boulevard in Nizhny Novgorod, according to the website of the regional Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies.

There was a partial collapse in the cafe. According to eyewitnesses, the blast wave damaged cars parked near the scene.

There is no data on the victims, the material damage is being specified. There is no information about the reasons for the incident.

It is noted that after the gas explosion in the cafe, a fire started. TASS… Rescuers are evacuating the residents of the house.