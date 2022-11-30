An explosion occurred at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, there is one injured

On Wednesday, November 30, an explosion occurred at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spain. At least one victim is known – this is an employee of the diplomatic mission, writes Reuters.

An embassy employee was slightly injured, he went to the hospital on his own, police said.

So far, the agency has not received any comments from the embassy. The cause of the explosion is also unknown. According to RIA News citing the Spanish media, the explosive device was hidden in the letter.

The police have already cordoned off the area around the embassy, ​​an investigation is underway: criminologists, dog handlers, representatives of the TEDAX division, which is engaged in bomb disposal, are working near the building.