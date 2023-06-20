The fire started after an explosion in the building of a gunpowder factory in Tambov Kotovsk, there are dead

An explosion occurred at the Tambov Powder Factory in Kotovsk, Tambov Region. About this on Tuesday, June 20, informs Base.

The explosion took place in shop No. 3 at about 2 p.m. After the explosion, a fire started in the room, it was quickly extinguished. Four people died. Two others were injured and are being treated by paramedics.

RIA Newsin turn, with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, writes about a fire in the building of a gunpowder factory in the city of Kotovsk in the Tambov region.

According to Telegram-channel “112”, 5 dead, 12 injured.

In April, an explosion occurred at a gunpowder factory in Kazan. As a result of the emergency, the employee’s wrist was torn off.