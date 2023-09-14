Baza: an explosion occurred at the Rostec military equipment plant in the Kurgan region

An explosion occurred at a military equipment plant of the Rostec corporation in the Kurgan region. This is reported by Telegram– Baza channel.

Two workers were injured in the explosion. According to the publication, the cause of the explosion could have been a violation of safety requirements when working with welding in a workshop for the production of infantry fighting vehicles. An assembler and a welder were injured and were hospitalized with burns.

The incident at the plant happened on September 13, but it became known only today, September 14.

Information about the explosion is also confirmed a source from the Ura.ru portal, clarifying that a fire occurred after the explosion. The fire was quickly extinguished.

