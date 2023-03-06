An explosion occurred in Vidnoye near Moscow and a fire started at the Moscow Coke and Gas Plant

In Vidnoye, near Moscow, an explosion occurred in the workshop of the Moscow Coke and Gas Plant (Moskokse). This was reported in the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, reports TASS.

“The pumping column with benzene is on fire. Open burning of a building 20 by 10 meters, 20 meters high,” the ministry said. It is noted that the fire engulfed the entire building, the fire area is 200 square meters.

Information about the victims is not reported at the moment.

Earlier, a warehouse with plastic chips caught fire in Stupino near Moscow. The fire broke out in a two-story building on the territory of a former cardboard factory located at 9/4 Zagorodnaya Street. The fire area was 1000 square meters.