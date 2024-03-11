Dubai (agencies)

The British maritime security agency UKMTO reported yesterday that it had received a report of hearing an explosion near a ship off the coast of Yemen, indicating that the ship and its crew were fine.

The British Maritime Agency said that the ship’s captain “reported the sound of an explosion in the vicinity of the ship” to the southwest of the Yemeni port of Al-Salif.

For its part, the British Maritime Security Agency “Ambry” also indicated that it was “aware of an incident related to a missile west” of the coastal city of Hodeidah, without further details. The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority indicated, in a tweet on its “X” account, that it had received a report about an incident 71 nautical miles southwest of Al-Salif Al-Yemeni. No party immediately claimed responsibility for any attack.

But the incident comes in the context of ongoing attacks in the Red Sea region and the Gulf of Aden carried out by the Houthis. To try to deter them, American and British forces have been carrying out strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen since January 12. The US Army alone carries out strikes from time to time on missiles that it says are prepared for launch.