Baghdad is experiencing the first of three days of mourning decreed by the Government as a sign of mourning for the death of 82 people after the fire at the Ibn al Khatib hospital in Baghdad, a center dedicated to patients with coronavirus. This time it was not a car bomb or a suicide bomber, this time it was the explosion of an oxygen cylinder in a medical center that, despite its renovation last year, lacked fire fighting measures, according to those responsible for the units. civil defense. The suspended ceilings in the intensive care unit (ICU) were made of flammable material and “there were no smoke detectors, which could have totally changed history,” General Khadhim Bohan revealed to the Iraqiya network.

Among the victims are the thirty patients who were in the ICU under ventilation when an explosion occurred. In Iraq, as in other countries in the region, relatives have permission to accompany the sick even in intensive care and that is why the death toll rose so rapidly. “Most of the victims died because they were displaced and deprived of ventilators, and others, suffocated by smoke,” the civil defense statement picked up. They died with their lungs exhausted by the virus and suffocated by the smoke that quickly spread through the plants.

Popular anger grew as the details of the tragedy that occurred in this hospital located in one of the poorest neighborhoods of the capital were revealed. In social networks, the hashtag that called for the resignation of the Minister of Health went viral and denounced the endemic corruption of a country that, despite being one of the largest oil producers in the world, has a precarious health system. The prime minister, Mustafa Al Kazemi, moved his card and suspended the head of Health, Hasan al Tamimi. After the governmental Human Rights Commission described what happened as a “crime against patients exhausted by covid-19, who put their lives in the hands of the Ministry of Health and instead of being cured they died from the flames”, Kazemi also ordered that the governor of Baghdad, the chief of Health for the East of the city, the director of the hospital, the director of security and those responsible for maintaining the devices in the hospital were questioned.