Journalists from the French TV channel TMC filmed an explosion in the vicinity of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Video footage was shown on Monday, January 2, at broadcast channel.

The footage shows how at the moment when the French correspondent Paul Gasnier is preparing to make a report in the Kramatorsk region, a bright flash and a strong explosion occur near the film crew.

According to media reports, the footage may show a strike on the deployment point of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but there is no official confirmation of the version. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on this situation.

Earlier on Monday, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, announced the liquidation of more than 70 foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region and the DPR, including in the Kramatorsk region.

Before that, on December 31, Konashenkov’s representative spoke about the defeat by Russian troops of three points of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Krasny Liman and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Donbass.

Earlier, in mid-November, Greek journalist Athanasius Argyrakis, who is in Donetsk, criticized the Western media for its one-sided coverage of the situation. According to him, the West shows only one-sided version of what is happening in Ukraine.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

