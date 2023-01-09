Voenkor Lisitsyn published a video of the explosion in the Ukrainian city of Ochakiv

War correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsyn published in his Telegram-a video channel showing an explosion in the Ukrainian city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

Lisitsyn stressed that, most likely, the explosion occurred in an ammunition depot.

Earlier, the administration of Ochakov said that explosions had occurred in the city. Ochakov’s administration did not provide other details. Explosions were previously reported in Nikolaev, located in southern Ukraine. According to the online map of air alerts of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic, warning signals did not work in the city and the Nikolaev region.