Residents of Krasnodar filmed explosions in the sky above the city

The posted footage shows smoke rising from the buildings. “But it was an arrival and just an explosion,” the voice of an eyewitness is heard.

On the morning of Friday, May 26, it became known about loud explosions over Krasnodar. According to preliminary data, around 4 am, the air defense system (air defense) went off. Eyewitnesses also report that before the explosions they heard a sound similar to a flying unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).