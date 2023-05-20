An explosion registered this morning at the Popocatépetl volcano has surprised the residents of the State of Puebla and those to the north and east of Mexico City, due to the ash rain registered in the area. From Puebla, video and photography fans have shared images of the volcano and its lava emissions on social networks, which they have followed for hours. The fall of ash has forced the closure of the Benito Juárez and Felipe Ángeles airports, which serve the capital, which is 72 kilometers from the volcano.

At 5:08 a.m., the Mexico City International Airport, Benito Juárez, the most central, reported that it had decided to stop all activity, “due to the presence of volcanic ash.” After 7:00 a.m., the aerodrome has extended the closure for two more hours. “AICM staff and airlines are carrying out the review and cleaning of runways and taxiways,” he explained on his Twitter account. On her side, the Felipe Ángeles, located to the north of the capital, with less traffic than her brother, has reported the closure shortly before 6:00 a.m. and has not provided further information.

In the last week, Don Goyo, as the volcano is popularly known in Mexico, has been very active. This morning the Secretary of the Government of Puebla, Julio Huerta, has given details of the latest explosion: “At 00:16 hours, the volcano presented the emission of water vapor, gases and ash, with the release of incandescent material. Communication is maintained with the municipal Civil Protection directorates to monitor ash fall in the State. In Puebla, classes have been suspended in about twenty municipalities due to the activity of the volcano.

The continuous exhalations, tremors and explosions have strengthened the Popo at the alert level Yellow Phase 2, in the fourth level of the record. In this phase, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) warns of possible launches of incandescent material and debris. This week, Cenapred has also emphatically asked that the population not go up to the volcano’s crater, due to the risk of explosions.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country