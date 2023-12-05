Two officials in Pakistan said that five people were injured in an explosion in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday.

Rescue services spokesman Bilal Ahmed Faizi said an explosive device exploded on a busy road in Peshawar at 9.10 am (0410 GMT). He added that five people, including four children, were injured.

Muhammad Asim, spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said two of the children were in critical condition.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.