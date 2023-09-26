More than 13,000 ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh as of Tuesday, September 26, after local forces surrendered to the Azerbaijani Army. The enclave declared itself independent since the fall of the Soviet Union, but is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijani territory. On the other hand, an explosion in a fuel tank on Monday night, in the middle of the exodus, left at least 20 people dead and another 290 injured.

The ethnic Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh continues to flee. For this Tuesday, September 26, more than 13,000 people have already arrived, after the surprise 24-hour attack by the Azerbaijani Army in the separatist region, launched on September 19, after which it claims that it “recovered” control of the territory. .

The Government of neighboring Armenia indicates that it expects an even greater exodus from that enclave, which was inhabited by around 120,000 people before last week’s armed offensive. Yerevan claims to be prepared to accommodate around 40,000 families.

Hundreds of vehicles are still on the road to Armenia. The families, with their belongings on the roof, first pass through the last Azerbaijani checkpoint before entering Armenian territory and reaching Kornidzor. Many then continue to the city of Goris, where a theater was transformed into a humanitarian aid center.

Anabel Ghulasyan, 41, from the village of Rev, arrived in Goris with her family by minibus, carrying their belongings in bags.

“We are living through terrible days,” he described to the AFP news agency.

Although Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev promised that the rights of Armenians in the region, self-proclaimed in 1991 as the Republic of Artsakh, would be “guaranteed”, many of them refuse to live under Baku’s control. In addition, they point out that they fear possible repression by the new authorities towards their ethnic group. They leave, leaving their lives and homes behind.

“If I have the opportunity to come back, I will,” Khachatur Aydinyan, a 62-year-old shepherd, told AFP. “It saddens me to leave my sheep behind,” he added.

Vehicles with refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, queue on the road leading to the Armenian border, in Nagorno-Karabakh, September 26, 2023. REUTERS – DAVID GHAHRAMANYAN

Many from Ngaorno Karabakh who managed to reach Armenia told Reuters of the difficult living conditions in their region, plagued by death, war and famine.

Azerbaijan began a lightning military operation on September 19 to “retake” control of the territory, which is autonomously governed and has the political, economic and military support of Armenia. The operation, which left at least 200 dead, forced local troops to lay down their weapons and surrender on September 20.

Azerbaijan’s state media reported on Monday, September 25, that two rounds of talks had already been held between Baku and the enclave’s Armenian community to “reintegrate” it.

Fuel tank explosion leaves at least 20 dead

In the midst of the exodus, the explosion of a fuel tank in Nagorno Karabakh left at least 20 people dead and another 290 injured, according to the official Armenian agency Armenpress reported this Tuesday.

“Dozens of people who were injured as a result of the explosion are in critical condition,” the agency said.

The detonation took place a day earlier, in a fuel tank located near the highway that connects the capital of the separatist region, Stepanakert, with the city of Askeran. At that time, there were many residents’ vehicles around the place, preparing to leave the area.

“There are many missing,” a health source from Nagorno Karabakh told Armenpress.

The Government of Armenia announced the sending of medical equipment and medicines to help the injured suffering from burns. Baku also assured that it will send medical supplies for about 200 injured people.

US agency denounces serious conditions in Nagorno Karabakh

The director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, warned of the difficult living conditions in the enclave and asked Azerbaijan “to maintain the ceasefire and take concrete measures to protect the rights of civilians.” in Nagorno Karabakh”.

Power gave Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a letter of support from US President Joe Biden and noted that Washington is studying an appropriate response to the situation.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power visits the Nagorno-Karabakh refugee relief center in the border town of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 26, 2023. REUTERS – IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

Power stated that the world will soon learn about the seriousness of the current conditions in Nagorno Karabakh. He also asked Baku to allow the sending of aid and the arrival of an international observation mission.

In response, Russia – which has mediated in the conflict and maintains peacekeepers deployed in the area – declared this Tuesday that any international observation mission in the region will only be possible with the approval of Azerbaijan.

For its part, the UN Human Rights Office confirmed on September 26 that it has not had access to the region, which is why it has not been able to begin verifying the human rights situation.

“We are in contact with all the parties involved and we try to obtain all the information there is, and access if possible, but it is something that is not concrete for now,” declared the spokesperson for that office, Marta Hurtado.

“The affected population needs to have access to humanitarian aid and human rights must be respected,” he emphasized.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters