An explosion in a residential building in Ontario (California, USA) due to fireworks hit the video. Two dead are reported, CNN reports with reference to the city fire department.

The tragedy took place at about 12:30 local time. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion consisted of three powerful volleys. The owners of the house were able to get out of the building, but two people who were nearby were killed. Another lightly wounded.

Firefighters speculate that the fireworks may have damaged the structures of neighboring houses. The buildings closest to the epicenter are currently covered with debris. Three streets have been evacuated, the department said. An investigation is underway into the explosion.

Officials told CNN that fireworks are prohibited in Ontario. They may not be sold, bought, stored, used, or transported. Local residents said that, despite the ban, they were already used to launching them and even complained about violations using a special application.

