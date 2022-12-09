An explosion and a fire occurred in the Mega Khimki shopping center near Moscow, there are victims

In the suburbs in the OBI hypermarket of the largest shopping center Mega Khimki, an explosion and fire occurred. The fire is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Telegram-channel.

The fire started around 6 am Moscow time. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire covered seven thousand square meters, the fire was assigned the fourth rank of complexity. Source TASS in emergency services, in turn, reported a fire on an area of ​​17 thousand square meters.

Due to the collapse of the roof and the instantaneous access of oxygen, strong convective currents were formed. As a result, the fire quickly spread to a large area. Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

One person died

According to Telegram-channel “112”, a security guard of the shopping center died in a fire. The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed this information. Mash writesthat at the time the fire started there were people in the building – eyewitnesses said that they were evacuated from the other side of the shopping center immediately after the sound of the alarm.

At the same time, in Telegram-the channel of the prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region says that there were no victims, at present, the data is being clarified.

Hypermarket burned to the ground

The emergency services said that after the explosion, the structure of the building collapsed. A TASS correspondent reported that subsequently soft pops were heard, similar to the sound of exploding bottles and cans.

The video caught a powerful explosion, as a result of which part of the wall with ceilings flew into the air.

Correspondents of news agencies from the scene specify that the fire from the OBI hypermarket did not spread to the main part of the shopping center.

The cause of the fire is welding

The emergency services reported that they were held in an annex to the OBI hypermarket, reports TASS.

In addition, a short circuit was named as the cause of the fire, and an Interfax source in emergency services did not rule out that the fire could have occurred due to arson.

The construction of the shopping center hinders fire fighting

The situation was complicated by a large combustible load, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. More than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Because of the explosions, the aviation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations cannot be involved in the elimination of the fire, but it is in a state of readiness.

Smoke from the fire goes towards the region to the Novopodrezkovo and Skhodnya microdistricts. Rospotrebnadzor specialists took air samples near the burning shopping center.

In August, a powerful fire broke out at an Ozon warehouse in the Moscow region.

It was completely extinguished after five days. The fire started on August 3, as a result, one person died and 13 others were injured. Arson is considered the sole cause of the fire.

According to one of the employees of the warehouse, the fire destroyed “millions of tons of goods.” Representatives of the online store, in turn, said that sellers and buyers cooperating with the retailer will receive compensation for lost goods.