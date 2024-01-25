On January 26, Fyodor Vasiliev, an expert on building materials, founder and general director of the GLAVSNAB company, told Izvestia the dangers of pouring boiling water into a sink.

“Boiling water dissolves fatty deposits in pipes well, but causes irreparable damage to your plumbing system. The fact is that it contains elements made of plastic materials that cannot withstand high temperatures. Siphon, pipes, fittings are often made of PVC, which softens when exposed to heat above 60 degrees and does not return to its original shape. Cold water causes the material to shrink and causes it to deform again,” he said.

Frequent temperature changes over time lead to the formation of cracks, which accelerates wear and replacement of pipes, Vasiliev noted. There may also be rubber seals in the system, which are responsible for the tightness of the connections and, when overheated, cease to perform their function. Boiling water is dangerous for the material of the sink or bathtub itself: it has a destructive effect on the enamel that covers the ceramics, and can simply melt a plastic sink.

“To safely pour boiling water down the sink, let the liquid cool for just five to seven minutes or mix it with cold water. This simple procedure will save you from expensive and time-consuming plumbing repairs, as well as from possible burns from splashes,” Vasiliev concluded.

