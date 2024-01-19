On January 20, Valery Stepanov, head of the Competence Center for Information Security T1 Integration, told how to disable built-in surveillance from Google.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he noted that Google's algorithms track information on Android devices and then offer electronics ads to those who have visited relevant stores or simply discussed possible purchases.

According to the specialist, disabling the spy functions of a smartphone will make the environment safer, reduce battery consumption and speed up the operation of the gadget. To do this, go to the settings in the “Security” or “Privacy” sections, in the “Application Permissions” or “Location” tab in the list of applications, find those for which you want to disable access to location or surveillance. You can also open a specific app and look for the “Location” or “Location Access Permission” option and disable tracking.

Stepanov pointed out that some applications, including those downloaded from unofficial sources, can track user actions and data in other applications. The expert advised checking in the settings which services have access to “Special Features”. In addition, you can use web browsers or applications that block surveillance and tracking files, such as ad blockers, VPNs or privacy management applications, the expert concluded.

Earlier, on November 28, information security expert at the Digital Economy League Vitaly Fomin said that spyware on a smartphone can be quite difficult to recognize, but there are still several ways to identify “stalker” software. The easiest and most reliable method is to install an antivirus program. Such an application will scan the device and notify the owner of the gadget if dubious software is found.