SALON64 beauty salon manager Ricky Walters has revealed a way to improve hair quality at home. His advice is cited by the Mirror.

According to the expert, split ends most often appear on the hair due to the heat effects of hairdressing tools. “Prevention is better than cure. The more we heat the hair, the more visible all the damage becomes. The easiest and most effective way to resurrect the split ends is to rid them of the curling iron and straightener, ”recommended the stylist.

In addition, according to Walters, to protect hair, it is necessary to avoid blow-drying or use a medium to low blow rate. “The split ends are especially visible on straight hair. If you have curls, stop tormenting them with heating tools and just let them dry naturally, ”the specialist urged.

In February, another hairdresser uncovered the biggest mistake people made when washing their hair. A stylist named Felicity said that in one shower, you need to shampoo your hair not once, but twice. According to her, this way the scalp is cleansed of all hair styling products that were previously used.