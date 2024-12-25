Relationships are as complex as they are enriching. However, maintain a deep and stable connection requires dedication, empathy and, above all, quality time. However, many couples who they work long hours They often face problems derived from lack of time togetherwhich can weaken the emotional bond. Aware of this reality, a expert relationship therapist of the ‘eurekka.es’ platform, has shared on his Instagram account a list of five specific activities to strengthen relationships in couples with tight schedules.

Five essential activities for busy couples

According to the therapist, the key is to integrate small habits that foster closeness and mutual understanding. As a first recommendation, the therapist points out that a good exercise that we could do every day is to take “a 15-minute walk, outdoors, without talking about work.” An exercise that not only promotes physical healthbut also allows couples disconnect from work stress and enjoy the present together.

On the other hand, the relationship expert insists on dedicate time exclusively to the couple away from technologies: “Every day: at least half an hour to two, without cell phone or TV, looking into each other’s eyes.” A habit that encourages deeper and more authentic communication away from digital interference.

Likewise, to create new interactions in the relationship, the expert recommends explore common interests: “Every month: try a ‘couple hobby’, cooking together, riding a bike, volleyball, playing cards, etc.” These activities strengthen collaboration and create shared memories.









Once a week, the therapist suggests an exercise to keep the mind alive. curiosity in the relationship: “Every week: do a game of questions (search ’36 questions’ on Google) to have new topics of conversation.” These dynamics help explore lesser known aspects of the couple and rekindle emotional connection.

Finally, the relationship expert advocates integrating moments of fun for relieve tension and encourage a relaxed and positive atmosphere at home: “Once a week: play a fun and simple board game (cue cat, dobble, etc.).”