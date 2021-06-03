The expert in direction, management and intervention in social services, Carmen García, has warned this Thursday before the Committee on Territorial Policy, Environment, Agriculture and Water that homes “They must be used for the residential use provided for in the legal system.”

Garcia considered that to end the occupation of houses “it would be necessary to buy more houses”. However, it has shown that there are many houses “but the owners do not make them available to those who want to live in them.” In his opinion, “many occupations would not occur if this situation could be regulated.” The expert in intervention in social services has appeared before the commission that studies the bill that establishes measures to combat the occupation of houses in the Region of Murcia.

During his speech he pointed out that the problem of an «important part of the population» is the inability to access the housing market. “It is very likely that people who need a home have been irregular occupants of a home, if their access to a home is further limited, that person is left out of the game because they do not even access the public market,” he said.

García pointed out that one of the problems of the occupation of houses is the real impossibility of accessing one of them. “Or the fact that after having agreed, causes beyond their control prevent them from being able to afford rental income at a market price,” he said.

In this sense, he has made known the fact of the existence of rental contracts “which are not such because whoever signs as landlord is no longer the owner of the homeBut rather a person who knows the property, who is unoccupied and who knows that the property is owned by a fund or a financial institution. He said that this type of practice “helps families believe that with this they can live in peace, these behaviors constitute frauds that must be stopped.”

He alluded to the fact that the 2015 Housing Law “is about to be released” and that “housing” and “conditions” are lacking so that people can access housing “in decent conditions.”