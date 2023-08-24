The bathers who were enjoying a day at the beach this Wednesday afternoon at kilometer 16 of La Manga were greatly surprised when, at around 4:00 p.m., they sighted a sizable animal swimming very close to the shore.

Immediately, the few vacationers who were at that moment in the water came out onto the sand. From this safe area, about twenty people watched the animal, which swam just twenty meters from the shore. The bathers assured that it was a shark.

The specimen, of which vacationers point out that it could be of the blue or blue species, measured about 1.5 meters in length.

Hours after the sighting at kilometer 16 of La Manga, the animal was sighted again swimming near the coast at kilometer 17.

For her part, the shark specialist and UMU researcher María Pozo-Montoro wanted to reassure the residents of the area and assured that it is not a shark but a tuna, which according to all indications would have escaped from the fish farm. of San Pedro.

Two months ago, another shark was found on Aguamarina Beach in Campoamor, Alicante, and forced the evacuation of the beach for safety reasons. Hours later, the shark appeared stranded on another beach, where it ended up dying. On that occasion, a woman had to be treated for an anxiety attack after seeing the shark so close.

It should also be noted that three weeks ago the body of a five-meter sperm whale was found stranded on the sand of Torre Derribada beach in San Pedro.