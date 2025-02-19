Like many of the people who worked at that time in the civil aviation sector, Mariluz Novis perfectly remembers the day the tragedy occurred as if it were yesterday. «At that time I worked in flight security. I saw how my boss, who was responsible for this area, took his briefcase and went to work at Monte Oizon the ground. I was in shock for what I had seen, it was terrible.

“It has been the last Iberia accident,” says this health psychologist, expert in aeronautical psychology, founding partner and current vice president of the Spanish Association of Aviation Psychology (AEPA), in addition to clinical director of the Pilot Support Program of the SEPLA, Papi until a few months ago.

Novis believes that at that time, psychological support “may be carried out through the Department of Public Relations or some social assistant, but there was no, that I know, specific programs aimed at offering this attention.”









In fact, since this catastrophe occurred, many are the things that have changed, among which, precisely, it points out, «the psychological care of the relatives of the victims, now much more protocolized, as well as the understanding of the causes of accidents, always multifactorial and systemic ».

The reality is, he acknowledges that the turning point to organize procedures of psychological first aid to relatives to victims and his relatives was marked by the flood of the Las Nieves Camping of Biescas, on August 7, 1996 and was evident in the accident De Spanair, which occurred on August 20, 2008. Novis was outside Spain when they claimed in Madrid all who like her, at that time they had formation in crisis and emergencies. From the College of Psychologists of Madrid he was assigned to go to the Cemetery of La Almudena, where the Scientific Police was going to be installed, where some relatives of the victims were arriving on their own initiative because they were already being treated after the accident occurred.

Now all companies, he says, «have programs to support victims and relatives in cases of accidents, the protocols are very established and still must always be prepared to deal with the chaos of the first moments, but it is no longer that of : ‘Let’s go there, let’s see what we can do.’ Now individual, group interventions are made … forty years old, ”justifies.

In some airlines they have this type of internalized intervention, in others, it is an outsourced service that is subcontracts in case of accident. At present, official psychologists (COP) schools offer a lot of training and have experts in crisis and emergency intervention. “We have seen it in La Dana (Valencia), where numerous specialist volunteers have gone as volunteers and non -volunteers,” he recalls.

The objective, he points out, is to avoid posttraumatic stress. «At first people are more in the immediacy of what happened, with acute stress that is normal and expected, but after four or six weeks after the accident occurred, post -traumatic stress may appear. Early intervention helps a lot to prevent since people can manage the great physical and psychological impact of an event of great magnitude such as a plane crash. On these occasions the event exceeds normal coping responses ».

There are many different responses in the first moments but it is basic that, in those first moments of psychological help, he emphasizes, the emotions so intense that may appear. One may feel that he is going crazy, that it cannot be true: “I can’t believe it,” anger: “I need information and they don’t give it to me,” denial: “There must be an error,” dejection: “I don’t I can endure, “guilt:” If that morning I would have given him a kiss, “etc. That is why the simple fact of accompanying, containing, normalizing all these emotions and, ultimately, being there available to the victims, relieves anguish and slows adverse consequences in the medium and long term.

A duel, he says, «last time and depends on the magnitude of the event, on the person who suffers, on his history, his ability to face and the attention he receives. If you cannot receive professional attention, social, family or close people’s support will be very important.

The real duel begins later

A habitual problem that arises in these cases is that, when there is a duel, explains Novis, «the victim is very accompanied at the beginning, sometimes he is not even aware of what has happened, but when support is needed more it is later it is later , when people go home and follow life. That’s where the real duel comes because the great loss they have suffered in their lives is taken.

In Spanair’s accident, this psychologist recalls, «I could see, for example, how a marriage that had lost a daughter was making important decisions and that seemed to help them a lot in the first moments. You have to be very careful with that ‘are that they are very whole’ because it can be a normal defense mechanism to be able to cope with what happened but that does not mean that there are no emotions, only that they still cannot outsource them ».

In general, in the first moments, this expert recognizes, «there is a lot of anger against airlines. People want to know, they need to know right away, what happened, what were the causes, but it is not possible, because it is not known, you have to let the accident investigation commission work. In any case, people must be given all the information available. At present it is better informed and there is also training to know how to give bad news ».

“Things have changed a lot,” addresses, “but no intervention expert in emergency crisis can avoid the duel that each one will have to do. We can only try to alleviate it in some way. Some people want someone close, others don’t. You can get physically closer: give them a hug, take their hands, but not others. Some want your presence, but do not speak … you have to be prepared to read the individual need that each victim has ».

Accompany

«What you can do in no way is to take importance and say phrases of the type: ‘This is going to happen’, ‘after all it has not suffered’ … sometimes it is better to shut up, to speak and say what You should not ‘. People feel a lot of anger and it is always better to make you at your disposal with phrases of the type: ‘I am here for what you want, what you need, for whatever I can I am here for you ».

When the Spanair happened, recalls, «the Almudena cemetery funeral home was used as an infrastructure for the scientific police but was not prepared for something like that; At first there were no water bottles, a room had not been arranged, the elevator did not work. It was filled with media that roamed around. The families were arriving alone, they came by taxi because they had heard on the radio that the scientific police were going to be there … we had to protect people, who came with a frightful anxiety. There were parents who couldn’t say even their daughter’s name. Even now, having procedures, says Novis, “you have to be prepared for the chaos of the first moments, you need a time to organize, and the help should always be under the coordination of someone.”

Children’s Duel

Regarding the duel, this expert in aerial catastrophes suggests, “when you are a child and you have lost one of the two parents and the other person is someone who tells you: ‘Everything is fine, they have gone to heaven’, ‘Do not cry’ , what is being done is to deny pain. To the extent of the age that the child is, it must be explained that his father, or the grandfather or whoever, will not return. It cannot be done as nothing has happened when it has happened.

There are beliefs, says Novis, “that they perpetuate, as it is to ensure that children are so adaptive or that ‘they are fine because they play’ … because of course, they have defense mechanisms, but children also feel. For the children of that time it was fundamental how their parents faced it. In the case of Mount Oiz’s accident, some perhaps went to the psychologist, but would be considered ‘weird’. In fact, it is feasible that there are children of victims who have not developed the duel forty years later, and that by another event (a sentimental or material loss, for example) they lead to a depression that was latent, because there is a summation ».

The truth is that they contact several relatives of those killed in that accident, some have kindly declined to make statements. Novis understands that this happens because these do not want “a revictimization, return to the same.” Sometimes, he points out, “the victims want them to forget, the anniversaries for a while are fine, but after a while, for many they stop making sense.”

The opportunities of a tragedy

“The duel is a very painful thing, but you have to pass it,” warns this expert. «And if you pass it with support and containment, it will be much better, it already helps you find a psychological and emotional place for what has been lost and is no longer there. If you don’t make them and you put land in between, you deny it. It is also true that there are incredible people with a remarkable resilience capacity, which has gone through very traumatic situations and has that ability to face the hard situations of life and to even be strengthened. Precisely, being able to make a duel is essential for mental health and sometimes implies that you can be strengthened, with all the penalty and pain that this entails. I really like to give the example of Boris Cyrulnik, a neurologist, psychiatrist, psychoanalyst and French ethologist who had a very difficult childhood and that today is considered the king of resilience.

Sometimes life, Novis reflects, “it is very hard but it gives us opportunities to leave resilient and strengthened. Throughout our life experience we all lose things all the time. Who has not had a breakup, work, friendships …? All the time you have to do duels, how time passes, that death will arrive at some point … ».

Mental health in civil aviation

In the case of Mount Oiz’s accident, a lot about the responsibility of the accident. Since February 2021, all airlines are obliged to implement a pilot support program in order to ensure their emotional well -being in a confidential, not stigmatized and safe environment. They are programs, explains Novis, «Based on ‘Peers’, (companions) that accompany the pilots in times of emotional stress, either caused by a critical situation during or after a flight, as for problems in the daily life they can affect your work ».

Novis has been clinical director of the Papi program (Pilot Support Program), whose fundamental axis is confidentiality. «When a pilot does not feel good to fly, or has had a critical incident that has affected his mood, he has the option to go to this program (either through the web or by phone).

The director leads him to a ‘peer’ (a partner) with training in ‘Psychological first’ that will accompany him on two or three occasions. In most cases, partner’s help is enough for the pilot to feel better and, only in a few cases, always with the pilot’s consent, it is referred to a psychologist to make a more precise diagnosis and intervention that ensures a successful return to the flight ».