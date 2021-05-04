“Tax deductions are not inclusive for people with few resources; We are talking about 66% of the citizens who live in the Region. This was stated yesterday by the general secretary of the Union of Technicians of the Ministry of Finance (Gestha), José María Mollinedo, during his appearance before the Commission of Economy, Finance and Budget of the Regional Assembly.

Mollinedo was present in the autonomous Parliament to make contributions, within the process of legislative hearings, on the proposed law to modify the rule of assigned taxes, promoted by the Socialist Parliamentary Group.

According to the official, there are currently about 300,000 people who “due to a low amount of income do not present the income tax return.” In this sense, it considers that a solution so that they could enjoy the tax deductions from which they do not benefit would be to provide them with “direct aid”.

The Treasury technician indicated that the Ministry was going to consider the possibility of “assessing a negative tax through a deduction such as maternity, that requires these people who do not make the personal income tax declaration, to do so.”

From the data provided by José María Mollinedo before the Commission of Economy, Finance and Budget of the Regional Assembly, it stands out that 82% of Murcians declare income below 30,000 euros; 97% of citizens declare incomes below 60,000 euros, while “the above amounts are aggravated by seeing that 64% of residents in the Region register incomes below 12,000 euros.” As he stated during his appearance, the deductions would favor the highest incomes, since “no one in their right mind is going to use the deduction for acquiring an electric vehicle of 55,000 euros if they are declaring income of 14,000 euros.”

In the same way, he pointed out that “94.5% of the taxpayers do not use the deductions because the requirements that are demanded do not always allow the generalized use of the regional deductions.” Specifically, according to the data he provided during his speech at the Assembly, in the Murcia Region only 41,000 people –that is, 6.5% of the population– benefit from regional deductions. The largest, he added, are those that have to do with the acquisition of stakes in newly created companies, followed by expenses for school supplies or nurseries.

Electric vehicles



Regarding the deductions that are expected to be introduced for the acquisition of electric vehicles, the technician of the Ministry of Finance proposes to require the taxpayer to reside in the Region, at least during the three years following the acquisition of the vehicle, because “it could happen for someone to reside in the Region, make use of the deduction and take advantage of the opportunity to go to another community ».

It also indicates that the taxpayer should be required to be the owner of the vehicle or its habitual driver.