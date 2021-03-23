Theft of data from smartphone screens occurs even in public places. To protect yourself and your gadget from this, there is a cheap way. He was named by the head of the Hi-Tech Mail.ru project Dmitry Ryabinin in an interview with Sputnik radio.

He explained that fraudsters are watching on the screens of phones and the actions of their owners. Thus, attackers can read the text of messages, documents, pop-up notifications, and obtain financial information.

To prevent this, you can buy a special smartphone accessory. “A special film or anti-spy glass will help to insure against this as much as possible. (…) Such protection simply adds an optical layer that hides the image at a certain angle and does not spoil the quality of the image, ”Ryabinin explained.

Such glass costs about 200 rubles. Its peculiarity lies in the fact that it protects the phone screen from shocks. A free way to protect personal data, the expert added, is to disable important notifications when going to a public place.

Earlier Pavel Myasoedov, partner and director of Intellectual Reserve, said that household appliances capable of connecting to the Internet can become a tool for spying on their owners. We are talking about light bulbs, refrigerators and even door locks, which are controlled using special systems.