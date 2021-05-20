Today, Thursday, a disease control expert said that Chinese vaccines against Covid-19 disease can overcome the new strains of the Corona virus spread in India, adding that they can provide protection “to some extent.”

Shao Yiming, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the remarks during a press release, without giving further details about the vaccines or the strains he referred to.

The World Health Organization approved the “Sinopharm” vaccine for emergency use, as the WHO Vaccine Experts Committee recommended the Sinopharma vaccine, which is the first Chinese vaccine that receives the green light from the organization.