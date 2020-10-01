Ignacio Rosell, an expert in preventive medicine and public health at the University of Valladolid, has warned that a phenomenon known as ‘boiled frog syndrome’ is occurring in Spain. As he explained, it is because we citizens are getting used to listening daily very high incidence figures.

Because of that, the specialist has compared the situation with the story of the frog and the casserole: “As the water warms up little by little, in the end he did not realize that it was boiling. That we are in a pandemic! “, has alerted through his Twitter account.

Risk of uncontrolled transmission

Your notice occurs just when Health has warned through an eraser (to which EFE had access) that there is a high risk of uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19 in territories that register an incidence rate above 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Nine communities with high incidence

According to the data provided by the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), currently there are nine communities with a higher rate to the one marked by the Ministry: Madrid (784.71 cases), Navarre (685.71), The Rioja (463.70), Castilla la Mancha (427.48), Castile and Leon (398.49), Murcia (385.37), Aragon (370.50), the autonomous city of Melilla (356.12), Estremadura (282.29) and Basque Country (269.68).