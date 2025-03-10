He Taper It has become an indispensable element in the day to day of many people. Its functions are multiple since it allows to keep food, save leftovers or transport food to work.

It is precisely this last function one of the most used since many people should eat in the office. To do this, they use this type of containers, usually easy to wash and transport.

Being plastic, there is a belief that they can remain virtually unalterable over time. However, the expose them to constant contrastS of cold -to save them in the fridge or freezer -and heat -to put them to the microwave – They can make them wear.

Merja Virtanen, specialist of the Finland Food Authority, has shared with the Finnish media 'Italehti' some tips to preserve these tools. The expert has indicated that the signals should be permeated since certain brands may indicate that it is time to discard it.









The brands that may indicate that it is time to throw the liber

According to the article, the different types of plastic with which the colders are made have different heat resistances. In fact, they underline that before introducing one of these containers in the microwave you have to Make sure it is suitable To do this, something that is usually indicated in the wrap when they are bought.

«In the microwave, the temperature of the food can increase a lot and can exceed the heat resistance limit of the plastic. It is likely that The white spots that appear on the plastic surface Be the result of too hot processing, ”says Virtanen the aforementioned medium and adds that it can also occur in the dishwasher since detergent and hot water can soften the plastic.

That is why the expert explains that plastic damage can «cause chemical and microplastics substances to migrate from the plastic container to food that come into contact with him ». Although it reassures that a punctual use does not cause any damage, it does recommend avoiding them continuously, so it is better renew these containers.