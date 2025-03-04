In Spain, the use of plastic containers in the kitchen is super common. However, in recent years, numerous studies have shown that They are not so efficient and safe as thought. Not for not fulfilling its main function of saving the food and menu of the whole week, but because the compounds with which these containers are manufactured they release substances that can involve a health risk by consuming them indirectly.

Therefore, Merja Virtanen, a specialist at Finland’s food authority, has shared for the middle of his country, Illalehti.fi.the signs to which we must be attentive to know what is time to change our tuppers for a new or glass.

Tuppers with cracks are not safe

Plastic tupper with food inside Freepik

As Virtanen has pointed out, the visible damages in the tuppers are really the dangerous agents, since It is those friction, cracks, cuts, etc., which are going to release microplastics and chemical substances that are harmful to health.

Therefore, you have to read well the label of the plastic containers that are bought to know if you can put the microwave or dishwasherbecause the high temperatures that these appliances have, or the powerful detergents they use, also cause Tupper, if not suitable for them, suffer damage because it is softened and more fragile.

So, the conclusion of the expert regarding this situation is that, if on the label it does not appear well specified that the tupper does can be put into the microwave and dishwasher, It is best not to do so under any circumstances so as not to subtract securitysince, when heating the container in the microwave, those microplastics and chemicals adhere to food and end up in our body.





Nor does it have to spread panic

Something that makes it very clear virtant in the Finnish half is that We don’t have to go into a hole if we have plastic containers in the kitchen since it is the most common in the world. You just have to have common sense and start taking changes that are positive.

Dishes in a glass tupper, which is better than plastic. Katelin Kinney / Istock

In this sense it refers to that, if The tupper is practically new, it has taken care of it, And it has no scratch through which the microplastics that will contaminate food, do not have to turn on the alarms, much less, you can continue to use that container.

In the same way, it does come to the fact that, when those plastic tuppers are asking for a change, the ideal would be to do it for some Crystal, which are much better And, most importantly; much safer.

