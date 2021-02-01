The appearance of new strains of the most contagious coronavirus has triggered the alarms of health authorities around the world. Both the British and South African variants have already been detected in dozens of countries, including Spain, a nation that Identified cases of the English version have added that originating in the African country after confirming this Thursday the first contagion registered in Vigo.

This fact has caused concern to grow at a time when the pandemic is hitting our country hard. Benito Regueiro, Head of Microbiology at the Hospital de Vigo, explains in statements to Nius how this case occurred: “It came about after a business trip to South Africa. The young man came back infected and after sequencing the virus, we discovered that it matched the South African strain ”.

The expert from this Galician center stresses that so far no more cases have been identified, despite the fact that the South African strain “is more contagious and more transmissible.” However, it points out that precisely these characteristics could have caused the existence of more cases in Spain: “It is possible that the variant is circulating in our country because it has entered in different ways.”

The most contagious British strain



Regueiro, who reveals in Nius that the patient in Galicia affected by this new strain “followed the protocol set and had few symptoms”, supports the data that indicate that the British strain is the one that has expanded the most in Spain. “Without a doubt it is the one that has spread the most throughout the national territory and its transmissibility is much greater, in fact, we have seen explosive outbreaks justified by the English variant”, Explain.

For this reason, and to control the advance of these new strains, highlights the importance of sequencing of the different versions of the coronavirus. It is a task that “It gives us the advantage of having a more complete knowledge of the virus to try to control the pandemic.”

In this sense, the head of Microbiology at the Hospital de Vigo points out in Nius that the information they have so far indicates that these variants are not more serious, but are more contagious, something that gives them a greater capacity to cause damage. It also reveals that so far “In Vigo we have not seen reinfections”, although it highlights the importance of maintaining constant surveillance of the disease.