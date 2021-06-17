United States President Joe Biden’s statement of support for the Minsk agreements, made at the Geneva summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is Moscow’s main achievement in the bilateral meeting. This opinion was shared by Keith Darden, Associate Professor of International Services at the American University in Washington on Thursday, June 17.

“Joe Biden confirmed his support for the Minsk agreements, which is the main achievement of the Russian side during these negotiations. But it also meets American interests, ”he quotes TASS American expert.

Considering the conditional scenario of leveling the results of the leaders’ summit on the part of the Biden administration, Darden pointed to its low probability. But at the same time, he stressed that there are representatives of the expert community responsible for the Ukrainian sphere, who were “very upset” by the results of the meeting between Putin and Biden.

He added that the category of American experts on Ukraine will obviously assess negatively the movement towards cooperation with Moscow. As a rule, Darden noted, such experts view the Geneva summit as a threat.

On the same day, June 17, Kirill Koktysh, associate professor of the Department of Political Theory of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, announced that the purpose of the summit of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden “was to agree on what rules Russia and America would not be friends with.”

The day before, on June 16, it became known that, according to a high-ranking representative of the US State Department, within the framework of the Geneva meeting, the leaders of the states touched upon the possibility of resolving the Ukrainian crisis. On the same day, Joe Biden announced his agreement with Vladimir Putin, according to which the countries will maintain diplomatic relations and the Minsk agreements. In turn, at a press conference following a meeting with Biden, Putin noted that Russia’s only obligation to Ukraine is to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and also pointed out that the US President agrees that the settlement in southeastern Ukraine should be based on lie the specified agreement.

Earlier, in May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the need to create a new format for negotiations to resolve the situation in the country. In his opinion, it is not only the conflict in Donbass that needs to be discussed.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow called on Brussels to increase its influence on Kiev in order to achieve the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy (RF, Ukraine, Germany, France) formats.