During the voting process of voters in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, everything was very transparent and understandable. Alessandro Lovato, a board member of the Italian National Agency, shared his impressions on Saturday, September 18.

Lovato visited the Precinct Election Commission No. 3147 in Moscow on Fabritsius Street. According to him, interest in the election process appeared because they coincided with the dates of his trip to Russia.

A member of the board of the Italian National Agency noted that he was already in the elections in Russia several years ago, and he is extremely interested in seeing how the country is developing.

“Everything that I visited – yesterday we visited the sites – everything was observed, everything was very transparent, understandable. They explained everything to us, we understood everything and did not notice any violations “, – leads REN TV Lovato’s words.

At the same time, the representative of Italy clarified that antiquated measures are observed during the elections.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of Moscow, head of the Moscow headquarters for election observation, Alexei Venediktov, said that in Moscow, two-thirds of users who registered for electronic voting in the elections to the State Duma have already cast their votes.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast his vote at a polling station located at school No. 1243 in Maly Kislovsky Lane.

At the same time, over 1.3 million people took part in electronic voting in the elections to the State Duma in Moscow last day. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as well as Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, Head of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak, Alexey Overchuk and Dmitry Chernyshenko voted electronically.

According to Savino Spinelli from Italy, who joined as an international election observer, he is “seeing such a degree of preparation for the elections for the first time in his life.” According to him, this procedure is transparent.

In 2021, elections to the State Duma are held for the first time in a new, three-day format. September 19 is the main voting day, and September 17 and 18 are optional. In seven regions of the country, you can vote both online and in person at a polling station.

The possibility of electronic voting is provided to residents of Moscow, Murmansk, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions, as well as Sevastopol.