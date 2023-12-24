A Belgian information technology expert who was in the capital, Kinshasa, to support the European mission to monitor elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, committed suicide on Friday night, according to media information from diplomatic sources.

The expert committed suicide by throwing himself from the twelfth floor of a hotel in the capital.

On Sunday morning, the Congolese press reported this incident, into which an investigation was opened in Kinshasa.

In Brussels, the European Union said it had been informed of this “tragic incident,” a spokeswoman said.

She noted, “As long as the investigation is ongoing in Kinshasa, we cannot make additional comments.”

Diplomatic sources in Kinshasa confirmed that suicide was not in doubt.

The European Union sent a small mission of eight observers to the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the general elections, which were held this week.

The IT expert, who committed suicide in Kinshasa, was part of a team supporting the eight observers' mission.