Kelly Ortberg, next CEO of Boeing.

Boeing’s was a flight that needed an urgent change of direction. As evidenced by its latest results, presented on Wednesday. In the last six months, the company has tripled its net losses to exceed 1.6 billion euros in the red. As for turnover, the news is also bad. The company has barely come close to 31 billion euros, down from 35 billion in the same period last year, which represents a drop of 11%.

This is the main consequence of Boeing’s recent restrictions on the number of aircraft it can manufacture and, consequently, sell. Specifically, from 266 aircraft delivered in the first half of 2023, Boeing went on to manufacture 175 in the same period this year, 34% less. To understand its crisis, we must go back to 2018 and 2019, when two accidents involving Boeing models resulted in the deaths of 346 people. This unleashed an unprecedented reputation crisis that led to the reins of CEO being handed over to Dave Calhoun, an accounting expert and a man with a reputation for being a good communicator. But it soon became clear that Boeing’s problems were going to require more than just fine words.

In January of this year, an Alaska Airlines Boeing lost a panel in mid-flight that was meant to cover a gap near the emergency exit door. In March, another Boeing plane, this time operated by Latam Airlines, suffered a very strong jolt that sent 13 passengers to the hospital. Of course, they were not as serious accidents as those of 2018 and 2019, but it never hurts. Between one and the other, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had already published a devastating report that spoke of a disconnect between the top echelons of Boeing and those responsible for safety.

In other words, Calhoun had not solved the problem. Acknowledging his resignation, the CEO announced his resignation in March. His resignation was due to take place at the end of this year, but Boeing’s poor results have precipitated events. His replacement will be Robert K. Kelly Ortberg (Iowa, USA, 1960), who, with no time to lose, will take office on the 8th.

Ortberg’s profile is far from Calhoun’s. While the current CEO of Boeing stood out for his role as an accountant, the next one is more of an expert technician who knows each model of airplane like the back of his hand. Not in vain, he is an engineer from the University of Iowa, and has more than 35 years of experience in the sector.

A fan of the Hawkeyes football team of his alma mater, married to dietician Valerie Ortberg and father of two daughters, Kaitlyn and Abigail, those who have worked with him describe him as a man of integrity, upright character and with a great sense of humor. He began his career in the early 1980s at Texas Instruments, a semiconductor materials company. There, the engineer held various positions in data management for six years, which gave him the opportunity to expand his network of contacts. He met technology expert Nan Mattai, who connected him in 2001 with Rockwell Collins, a company specializing in the aerospace industry.

Ortberg joined the company as general manager of communications systems, a position he held until its transition to commercial systems in 2002. Over the next four years, he worked to grow the business in an area hit hard by the 9/11 attacks. But he fared well. In 2006, he moved on to run commercial systems operations, and four years later, he took over as head of government systems operations. By 2012, his knowledge of the company and the industry was so deep that his appointment as president and CEO of Rockwell Collins was almost a given.

In those years, more than half of the firm’s revenue depended on government contracts. In an attempt to reduce this dependence, Ortberg led the purchase of Arinc, a commercial services company, for about $1.4 billion in 2013. In 2017, he acquired B/E Aerospace, a major supplier of aircraft seats and cabin lighting systems, for $8.3 billion. Less than a year later, United Technologies, a leader in the defense sector, bought Rockwell Collins for $30 billion.

His choice as CEO of Boeing is consistent with what Calhoun confessed a couple of months ago, when, in the context of the investigation into the Alaska Airlines flight, he described to the US authorities his ideal candidate to replace him: “We will try to select people who know a lot about airplanes. We are rare. We are in an industry where specialized knowledge matters a lot.”

Ortberg faces the challenge of trying to improve Boeing’s bottom line. To do that, he must first convince regulators and customers that safety problems are a thing of the past and that, under his command, they will not be repeated. Before putting on his business suit, the new pilot must put on his mechanic’s overalls and get dirty.

Bet on young people Kelly Ortberg is co-president of First. Founded in 1989 by inventor Dean Kamen, it defines itself as a global nonprofit that prepares children between the ages of 4 and 18 through a set of robotics programs.

