An expert criticizes the striking ability of Finnish sports: “Finnish genetic heritage is not enough”

The Finnish professor was making a report on Finnish elite sports. Now he tells what should be done when there are no medals.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Finland will be without a medal at the Summer Olympics for the first time. In Finland, it’s more about competitive sports than elite sports. The evaluation group gave development proposals, such as the ‘food hall model’. The Finns need a stronger elite sports unit and funding.

Finnish is about to go without a medal at the Summer Olympics for the first time, when the Paris Games culminate at the weekend. The mega-event has been a huge sporting celebration for sports superpowers like the United States and China, as well as the host country, France.

Many small countries have also been able to taste the medal delicacy, when the medal statistics showed 85 countries after Thursday. Finland, which belongs to medium-sized countries in terms of its population and surface area, is therefore not among them.

Worked as a professor at Lappeenranta University of Technology for a long time Karl-Erik Michelsen led a group of researchers who prepared a thorough assessment of the state of Finnish elite sports over the course of a couple of years.

According to the former basketball player, the problems identified by the working group have not been solved, as even the basic concepts have not been defined.

“The core of the problem is how we understand elite sports today,” says Michelsen.

Emeritus professor Karl-Erik Michelsen once played basketball at the major league level.

According to him, in Finland it is more about competitive sports than elite sports.

“Here, understanding is lagging behind, and the media should also look in the mirror when they talk about those who made it to the race team as top players or stars.”

Finns are able to compete as a continuation of the group, but in elite sports we talk about winning and medals.

According to the professor, it’s self-deception.

“One should dare to look at the real world.”

The evaluation team made several development proposals.

“We proposed a gym model, where Finland would only be part of the global elite sports coaching field.”

Foals would be collected in Finland and sent to the world to be trained as top-level athletes.

“A bit like the South Sudanese basketball team, whose players’ lives are elsewhere than in South Sudan,” Michelsen compares.

Heili Siriviö at the Paris Olympic Games on August 6.

In many in the sport, the old-fashioned national athlete path is not enough. A recent example is a young basketball prospect Miikka Muurinenfor whom the coach Elias Räisänen arranged a place at the Madrid academy.

At the time, 15-year-old Muurinen developed by leaps and bounds in a year and attracted interest in the United States, where the youngster moved after one year in Spain.

Michelsen wonders at the hesitation of the skateboarder Heili Sirviön in career support.

“Top sports don’t wait and see if the athlete is 13 or 15 years old. If you want to succeed”, you have to start supporting right away.

The researchers’ evaluation report was completed in the spring of 2022, after which the Olympic Committee has been led by a new duo: CEO Taina Susiluoto and director of the elite sports unit Matti Heikkinen.

“Both talked about change at first, but I haven’t noticed that anything significant has happened,” says Michelsen.

To the report included the contribution of two Danish researchers, in which the Finnish system was compared with other Nordic countries. Rasmus K. Storm and Klaus Nielsen wondered how the top officials of top sports in Finland have non-existent responsibility for results.

For example, in Norway, authors are given a four-year sabbatical, but if it doesn’t produce results, people are changed.

Michelsen thinks that the same is not done in Finland.

“I dare to bet” that there will be no personnel changes in the Olympic Committee after this disaster.

“ “If you want success, Finnish genes are not enough. In our report, we called for talented young immigrants to create their own path to elite sports.”

In other Nordic countries, athletes also invest more strongly in their careers. In Michelsen’s opinion, Finns should study the Norwegian and Swedish model.

“I think that there, young people who aim for top sports success break away from the normal lifestyle of the welfare society and choose a more disciplined life.”

Finland the team saw few athletes with an immigrant background. In the professor’s opinion, this is an equalization for others.

“If you want success, Finnish genes are not enough. In our report, we called for talented young immigrants to create their own path to elite sports.”

Sports have been found around the world to be an excellent way to adapt to the local culture, but in Finland this has not been used – especially in individual sports.

In that matter too, we would be in a better position if the network management was in order. In the evaluation, attention was paid to the trust gap between people working in elite sports.

“And the situation doesn’t look any better now. Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori has strongly aligned the organization’s system in the direction of general sports,” says Michelsen.

Together with his parents, Miikka Muurinen has built a different path for himself as an athlete.

Michelsen’s according to the current Olympic Committee is not exactly a promoter of top sports. A posture movement would be needed to bring about the change.

“Some group should now define what top sport is and what is required to succeed in it,” Michelsen envisions.

After that, operational activities would be given to an entity that would be significantly stronger than the current elite sports unit.

“You don’t get success with a semi-amateur financial model.”

Getting the whole nation moving is important for many reasons, but Michelsen approaches it from the perspective of elite sports.

“ “Do you want to achieve medals or be like Togo, whose representative always greases his body in a new way and waves his country’s flag at the opening.”

Jan Vapaavuori has transformed the Olympic Committee into a general sports organization.

“If prestigious competition medals are considered an independent value, success should be sought with sensible choices.”

The evaluation group presented a start-up model as one alternative, in which Finland would rashly take on new Olympic sports.

“You can often do well in them at first”, before the big countries have properly joined.

If Michelsen would be allowed to decide the power model for the next four years, he would bet on 2–4 sports with prospects of success.

“I would look for a place in the world” with the best coaching skills and I would take the Finns there to train for four years.

He knows that the Finnish coaches don’t like the idea, because they strictly guard their own territory and believe in the omnipotence of the blue and white coaching expertise.

In Paris, many Finnish athletes were happy to participate in the Games and enjoy the atmosphere. This makes the researcher think.

“Do you want to achieve medals or be like Togo, whose representative always greases his body in a new way and waves his country’s flag at the opening ceremony.”