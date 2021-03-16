The COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia are effective against the South African strain of the coronavirus. This was announced on Tuesday, March 16, by the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov.

“In fact, such studies have already been carried out in the Russian Federation, and we can say with confidence that vaccines registered in Russia are effective against new strains,” he said on the air of the TV channelRussia 24”, Answering the question about the effectiveness of Russian vaccines against the South African strain.

In turn, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, during a briefing on Tuesday, said that the Sputnik V vaccine protects against the British strain of coronavirus.

According to him, research on protection against other strains is underway, and the results may appear in a week.

In addition, Gunzburg added that the interval between the first and second vaccinations with Sputnik V vaccination can be increased to 60 days.

The fact that a South African strain of coronavirus infection was detected in Russia became known earlier on the same day. Georgy Vikulov, director of the National Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, suggested that travelers could bring the South African strain of coronavirus to Russia.

On March 10, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that there is still no widespread distribution of new mutations of the coronavirus in the country.

The discovery in South Africa of a new mutation of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 became known on December 19. According to experts, the South African strain of coronavirus is more dangerous than the British one, identified in November 2020 in the UK, as it acquires mutations that contribute to the reinfection of people.

