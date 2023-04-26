80% of menopausal women suffer from hot flashes, a sudden sensation of heat that in 25% of cases is a major obstacle to continuing with daily activities. To avoid this and other symptoms of menopause, hormone treatments are available to compensate for the decrease in its natural production. However, some women, such as those who have had breast tumors whose growth is sensitive to the presence of hormones, cannot receive these therapies. Furthermore, many women and even some doctors are reluctant to use hormonal treatments.

A few days ago, the magazine The Lancet published the results of a study that may offer alternatives to women who want to avoid hot flashes and cannot or do not want to receive hormone replacement therapy. The work tested a drug called fezolinetant, a molecule capable of blocking the neurokinin-3 receptor, a fundamental piece of the communication system with the place in the brain from which temperature is regulated, in the hypothalamus. There, the drop in estrogen is interpreted as a drop in temperature and sends a defense signal so that the blood vessels in the skin dilate, which the woman perceives as a sudden flush. Fezolinetant blocks that miscommunication quite successfully.

The trial recruited 2,205 women and assigned them to several groups with different doses of the substance, including one that received a placebo. The frequency of symptoms was reduced by slightly more than 50% compared to placebo, a figure that, according to Antonio Cano, head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology service at the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia and co-author of the study, “would be only one little below what hormonal treatments offer.” Cano considers that, when there are cases such as women who have had some types of tumor, “the treatment that should be used in the general population is hormonal”, although it can also be a second option for women who do not accept this type of treatments.

“It would be a second option that in terms of efficacy does not reach hormonal treatment, but it is far above other treatments that have practically no proven efficacy, such as phytoestrogens or serotonin reuptake inhibitors. [usados habitualmente para la depresión]which are used by many women with breast cancer, but do not have significant efficacy”, continues Cano.

No data on sexual life

Silvia González, spokesperson for the Association for the Study of Menopause, considers that the results “are promising, although important data on quality of life, mood disorders or sexual desire are missing.” For the gynecologist, “it can be an alternative” although “hormonal ones work somewhat better, especially for intense symptoms.” In addition, González points out that, for patients who do not have contraindications, hormonal drugs “have a more global effect.” With drugs such as fezolinetant, other combination treatments for symptoms of menopause such as vaginal dryness, other than hot flashes, would be necessary.

Like Cano, González agrees that the new drug offers significant advantages over current alternatives when hormones are involved. “Antidepressants have no indication for the symptoms [de la menopausia] and they are given off-label in lower doses than for depression”, explains González. “But the patients, many times, do not see it well, because they tell me: if I am not depressed”, she affirms.

The drug, developed by pharmaceutical company Astellas, is being studied for approval by regulatory agencies in the coming months, but no date is yet known. As alternatives appear, experts urge you not to accept menopausal symptoms as something you just have to put up with. “There are more moderate hot flashes, but the intense ones, for women who are still of working age, can be a problem, and awareness about menopause at work is an important aspect and we have to find solutions,” concludes Cano.

