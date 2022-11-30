Dissection in the brain bank of the CIEN Foundation, in Madrid. HUNDRED FOUNDATION

A sense of uncertainty continues to surround lecanemab, the most promising Alzheimer’s drug to be developed in recent decades. The complete results of a clinical trial with more than 1,700 patients from various countries, including Spain, show that this drug reduces the mental deterioration caused by Alzheimer’s by 27%. In this way, this drug would be the first in 20 years that has shown some effect, albeit timid, on a devastating disease that affects 50 million people and their families worldwide.

The full results of this trial were presented this morning in San Francisco during an international conference focused on this disease. The data too have been published in New England Journal of Medicineone of the most prestigious scientific and medical journals in the world.

One day before the presentation, it was learned that two of the patients who participated in the trial had died of brain hemorrhages. Both deaths are being analyzed by medical teams to determine if they were caused by the drug. In one of the cases, advanced by journalists from the magazine Science, the patient’s doctors say that if she had not taken lecanemab, the woman would still be alive.

These two deaths may be related to an interaction between anticoagulant drugs and lecanemab itself, a monoclonal antibody that has been designed to target and destroy concentrations of amyloid protein in the brain, which are a classic marker of the disease.

Eisai, the Japanese company that has developed lecanemab together with the American Biogen, has explained to EL PAÍS that they cannot say anything about the specific cases of people involved in the trial, as regulations to protect their privacy prevent it. In any case, the study, reviewed by independent experts and subject to the control of a panel of medical specialists, ensures that during the 18 months that the clinical trial lasted there were no more deaths in the group that took the drug than in the one that received placebo. . None of the deaths—six in the treated, seven in the untreated—was related to lecanemab, the paper says.

People who received the treatment did have a higher rate of adverse effects, including small bleeds in the brain, although most are usually not serious. The frequency of major bleeding in the brain is very low in both groups, although it is six times higher in the lecanemab group, 0.6% vs. 0.1%. 7% of the treated patients had adverse effects that required discontinuation of treatment, while in the placebo group the percentage was 3%.

The trial included people aged 50 to 90 who had mild memory loss due to Alzheimer’s, but no severe symptoms or significant disability. Cognitive impairment was measured with the most widely used test in this disease, which includes the perception of the patient and their doctors and caregivers about mental and physical abilities. This test has a score from 0 — when there is no trace of Alzheimer’s — to 18. After 18 months, the deterioration of people who took lecanemab was 0.45 points less than that of those who took placebo. The dozens of doctors from around the world who sign the study acknowledge that this improvement is “modest”.

The big question is whether this result, which is statistically significant, also has a perceptible clinical effect. For now, the improvement is so timid that neither patients nor caregivers will probably be able to notice it.

David Pérez, head of neurology at Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, explains: “Normally, it is considered that in Alzheimer’s the patient needs a point of difference to notice something. In early Alzheimer’s, such as these cases, the difference should be even greater, 1.6 points”, adds the doctor, who did not participate in the trial.

The key is whether the positive effect increases over time or stagnates, as is now the case with the drugs available for this disease, which alleviate the symptoms but are unable to cure it. If the reduction in mental deterioration accumulates for four years, tangible effects would be achieved for doctors, caregivers and patients. In this case, the drug would have made history by being able to modify the course of this disease, something that no one has achieved since the German neurologist Alois Alzheimer discovered it in 1906 in a 50-year-old woman who suffered from paranoia, insomnia, mood swings flashes, memory loss, and confusion.

In the opinion of Pérez, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Neurology, this trial must be kept running for about four years to resolve doubts. This would also bring up rare and dangerous side effects, such as lethal bleeding.

The companies responsible for this drug have confirmed that they will continue with the trial, but they will not wait to get it approved by the medical authorities. Eisai and Biogen have already submitted an application for fast-track approval that the US Federal Medicines Agency (FDA) will analyze in January 2023. In addition, a company spokesperson has confirmed to this newspaper that they will also submit a complete application — with a longer and more exhaustive analysis—before the FDA and its European counterparts —the EMA— and Japan.

The trial results also make interesting scientific reading. 116 years after its discovery, the cause of this disease is still unknown. It is known that the deposits of harmful molecules begin to appear about 20 years before the first symptoms. By the time the disease is diagnosed, it is already too late to prevent it.

The amyloid proteins that accumulate in the brain have been one of the main suspects, but a direct relationship between these aggregates and the unstoppable course of this chronic disease has never been demonstrated. Lecanemab is a monoclonal antibody directed against amyloid protofibrils, a specific state of the protein. The trial has shown that the drug reduces levels of this molecule in the brain and has also shown less cognitive decline. This would prove that amyloid is at least one of the culprits, although probably not the only one and perhaps not even the most important one. Other hypotheses are based on the Tau protein, on inflammatory processes caused by the immune system itself or even on viral infections.

Until now, billions of euros have been spent on developing drugs against amyloid, but none had achieved results. The most recent was the promising gantenerumab, another antibody that eliminates the amyloid protein developed by the pharmaceutical company Roche whose negative results have also been presented in San Francisco. In mid-2023, Lilly plans to unveil the results of its trial with donanemab, another molecule similar to the previous ones that is also directed against amyloid.

