Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in an experiment entitled HRF VEG aboard the International Space Station.

The experiment was conducted in collaboration with the Kennedy Space Center, the Johnson Space Center, and NASA, and aims to advance our understanding of agriculture and nutrition in space.

The study focuses on understanding the general health and behavioral benefits of having plants and fresh food grown in space during the VEG-05 scientific research. The experiment involved growing dwarf tomatoes to study the effects of fertilizers on crop growth, nutritional content, flavor, and safety of the tomatoes produced.

It also included research into the psychological impact on astronauts who grow, graze and consume fresh produce during long-duration space missions.

“The HRF Veg experiment is a critical study that contributes to the promotion of sustainability in the field of space exploration,” said Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed 2 Ambition Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme. This scientific collaboration with NASA, Kennedy Space Center and Johnson Space Center enhances our understanding of ways to grow food in space, and pays close attention to astronauts’ physical health and psychological well-being during long-term missions.”

He added, “We are pleased to contribute to this study through the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and we are confident that its results will affect the nature of long-term space missions in the future.”

During the experiment, astronauts aboard the International Space Station play the role of farmers, taking care of plants by watering, pollinating and harvesting them.

The pioneers then taste half of the tomatoes produced, while the other half is frozen and sent back to Earth for chemical and microbiological analyses.

Astronauts also participate in completing questionnaires to document the quality of products such as flavour, colour, aroma, sweetness, and more.

The HRF Veg experiment is a testament to human inventiveness and adaptability, pushing the boundaries of space exploration and offering new perspectives on sustainability in space.

The results of the study will help improve the production of food crops for astronauts and improve our understanding of the psychological effects that plants have on people living in an isolated environment.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.

• The HRF Veg experiment is a critical study in advancing sustainability in space exploration.

Al Neyadi enriches students’ information about space

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center organized the seventh and final wireless contact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, as part of the “Meeting from Space” series, at the Emirates Association of Wireless Amateurs in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the communication extended for 10 minutes from aboard the International Space Station.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said, “With the imminent end of Sultan’s mission aboard the International Space Station, we seek, through these contacts, to inspire a new generation of astronauts, who will be able to complete the march of our country and enhance the UAE’s position as a leading country in space exploration.” field of space exploration.

During the series of wireless communications, the participants learned about the most important projects and missions carried out by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in addition to the importance of the International Space Station and the history of its establishment, in addition to training them on how to use wireless communication technology. The series also included direct contacts with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, where students had the opportunity to communicate with Al Neyadi, ask many questions about space, and learn about the details of the longest space mission in Arab history.