a mouse lives about three years. One hamster, four. A gray rat, five. A guinea pig, 12. A capybara, 15. And an eastern gray squirrel, 24. They are all rodents and distant cousins, some are even similar in size, but the staggering differences in their lifespans suggest that the longest-living ones hide a secret to live longer with health. The shaved rat, or naked mole rat, pulverizes all records. It is an animal that lives in underground colonies in the Horn of Africa. It is the size of a mouse, but it lives for about 30 years and some specimens are even over 40. The biologist’s team Vera Gorbunova has announced this Wednesday that it has managed for the first time to “export” the longevity of one species to another. Scientists have inserted a mouse gene into mice, creating super mice that live longer and are more resistant to cancer.

Gorbunova, co-director of the Rochester Center for Research on Aging (USA), believes that their results show that the mechanisms of long-lived animals can be exported to humans. Six years ago, at a conference in Madrid, the biologist showed a photograph of the painting the fountain of youth, painted in 1546 by the German Lucas Cranach the Elder. In the oil painting, the elderly and the sick emerge rejuvenated from a pool with miraculous waters. “My job is to find the fountain of youth,” he then proclaimed. His new results are “a part” of that fountain of youth, he assures him now.

The mouse is a puzzling animal. Live up to 40 years without suffering from cancer or other diseases related to aging, such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and arthritis. A decade ago, Gorbunova’s team discovered a cause of that unusual resistance to tumors. Mouse cells produce hyaluronic acid that is five times greater than that of mice and people. That high molecular weight hyaluronic acid—a sugar—has anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties.

Gorbunova’s group has inserted the mouse gene that produces this extraordinary hyaluronic acid into about 90 mice. The resulting rodents live on average 4.4% longer, with a 12% increase in maximum life span. In a similar group of intact mice, the incidence of cancer reached 83% in old age, compared to 49% in the genetically modified ones. “This is the first time that a mechanism of this type has been successfully exported,” emphasizes Gorbunova.

The Spanish biologist pure munozexpert in aging, applauds the new work, published this Wednesday in the magazine Nature. “The resulting mouse is fabulous in many ways, a true super mouse. They live much longer than their species should, which is related to a lower level of inflammation and a greater protection of the intestinal barrier with age. It is better equipped to resist the stress of the passage of time ”, he celebrates.

Pura Muñoz, until last year a professor at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​now works for Laboratorios Altos, an American multinational created in 2022 with an unusual budget of 2.7 billion euros, four Nobel winners on the payroll, and the mission of extend human life with health. “This is the first work that shows that the transfer of a characteristic of very long-lived species to another much shorter-lived species is capable of producing an extension of life, with signs of healthier aging”, explains Muñoz.

The biologist Vera Gorbunova, photographed in May 2022 at the National Center for Oncological Research, in Madrid. santi burgos

Gorbunova—born in St. Petersburg, in the former Soviet Union, in 1971—is already looking for strategies to safely increase high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid levels in people. “You could do transgenesis, administering the genes [del ratopín] in human adult tissues using vectors [virus, por ejemplo] or nanoparticles. The best, of course, would be to use small molecules to avoid the degradation of the high molecular weight hyaluronic acid”, he details.

Its super mice live up to 12% longer, but that number pales in comparison to what is observed in nature. Mice live 1,000% longer than mice. Gorbunova explains that her genetically modified animals synthesize much more hyaluronic acid, but they also break it down at a good rate, unlike ratopins, which accumulate it. The biologist affirms that her laboratory is already testing experimental drugs in animals that reduce this natural degradation.

The Venezuelan biologist Jorge Azpurúa studied the anticancer properties of ratopin hyaluronic acid a decade ago in Gorbunova’s laboratory. “The new results are very interesting. The question 10 years ago was whether high molecular weight hyaluronic acid was enough to reduce cancer risk or whether there were multiple molecular mechanisms involved. From what I see in this work, it is enough”, says Azpurua, now focused on in breast cancer research at George Washington University, in the United States.

Azpurua calls for not drawing hasty conclusions. “You have to be prudent, because the molecular biology of rodents, in general, is quite different from that of human beings. The most important thing, in my opinion, would be to try to understand the molecular mechanism through which hyaluronic acid decreases the incidence of cancer ”, he underlines.

At the moment there is no elixir of eternal youth. Low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, in fact, is associated with inflammation and cancer metastasis, according to the study authors themselves. the biologist Esther Titosfrom the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​showed a year ago that people with obesity they have high levels of this short hyaluronic acid that promotes inflammation and metabolic diseases. For Titos, the new results are “spectacular”, but he calls for caution. “Nobody run to the pharmacies to eat the gels with hyaluronic acid”, he jokes.

This injected sugar has been used for decades to treat various disorders, such as osteoarthritis and poor healing chronic wounds, with doubts about its true benefits. It is also used in aesthetic medicine, for example, in procedures to camouflage asymmetries of the nose, with uncertainties about its efficacy and safety. In the world of cosmetics, it is a ubiquitous ingredient. “Now many doors are open to the investigation of the mechanisms, but we must not launch the idea that high molecular weight hyaluronic acid extends life. It is a study in mice, we must be cautious”, says Titos.

