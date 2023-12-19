The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, in collaboration with investigative units of the Civil Guard of Cantabria and Vizcaya, has developed operation 'Scamify', an investigation aimed at clarifying an alleged scam, which has culminated in the arrest of an experienced criminal to whom the alleged authorship of three crimes of fraud and usurpation of marital status is attributed.

The investigation began in February, when a resident of the Northwest region of Murcia reported to the Civil Guard that he had sold a mobile phone valued at 1,500 euros to an individual, through a well-known social network. Although the buyer justified paying for the item, the money never arrived.

From that moment, civil guards from the Arroba teams, specialists in the investigation of telematic crimes, opened the 'Scamify' operation, which allowed them to learn that the alleged scammer had also defrauded other sellers.

The investigations took the Civil Guard to the provinces of Cantabria and Vizcaya where the suspect, a young man, with a long criminal record for similar crimes, could reside.

Intercepted packets



In this way, specialists from the Arroba and Citizen Security teams of Murcia, Cantabria and Vizcaya coordinated an operation that culminated in the interception of three shipments before they reached the suspect's home in Laredo (Cantabria). These are two mobile phones and a video console, valued at more than 3,000 euros, which were recovered.

Once the search for the suspect was established, he was finally located at his family home, located in Vizcaya, where he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the continued crimes of fraud and usurpation of marital status.

According to the investigation, the now detained man was dedicated to locating advertisements for technological products on online sales platforms between individuals or on social networks. Once he selected his target, he contacted the seller and purchased the item without haggling. To gain his trust, she sent him photographs of his ID, the bank transfer, and his home address.

Apparently, as a result of other previous scams, he had photographs of the DNI of third parties unrelated to the criminal network.

The injured parties, confident that the transfer had been made, sent the product to the address indicated by the scammer.

He is an experienced criminal, wanted for other similar scams, who did not hesitate to change his address and even his Autonomous Community, to avoid being located.

The detainee, a Spaniard, 26 years old and living in Laredo (Cantabria), the recovered effects and the proceedings carried out have been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia).

recommendations



The rise of online shopping has attracted scammers who take advantage of inexperienced users to carry out different types of scams. In this way, online platforms become perfect scenarios for criminals seeking to obtain private data through 'Phishing'.