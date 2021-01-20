To lead change, the commander-in-chief must surround himself with a team to match. In Joe Biden’s case, his cabinet more than meets that requirement. Lawyers, economists, representatives of the indigenous community, Latino … Once they receive confirmation from Congress – under Democratic control – they will be in charge of leading the reconstruction of a country devastated by the pandemic and divided after the Trump era.

Lloyd Austin | Secretary of Defense A military man with 41 years of experience

This former military man retired in 2016 with four stars from the United States Army, after 41 years of service. The future Secretary of Defense led the way by being the first black to lead the Central Command of the US Armed Forces and was at the forefront of the fight against the Islamic State. He has known Biden since 2008, when he was vice president negotiating the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. His appointment must have the permission of Congress, since according to law, if the candidate is a military man, he must have left his post seven years before his nomination.

Xavier Becerra | Health Secretary The son of Mexican immigrants who will lead the fight against Covid

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country, the Secretary of Health will face a major challenge. Xavier Becerra is the son of Mexican immigrants and has been a congressman for California, before becoming attorney general of this state. Lawyer and economist, he helped advance the ‘Obamacare’ care program and later defended it in Supreme Court. In his new stage at the helm of the Health portfolio, he will work closely with doctor Anthony Fauci.

Antony Blinken | Secretary of state A former Europhile adviser in charge of diplomacy

The next Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has a wealth of experience in this field. He worked in this department in the last two Democratic administrations and was deputy secretary of state. He has also shared 20 years of experience with Biden, which reflects the chemistry of this political tandem. Blinken studied in Europe, more specifically in Paris. He speaks fluent French, is a lawyer and defends the reception of refugees. Advocates to combat illegal immigration with the collaboration of the countries of origin.

Deb Haaland | Secretary of the Interior The first Native American in office

Deb Haaland, 60, became one of the first Native American women in the US Congress two years ago and now, she will be the first in a government cabinet. From your seat in the House of Representatives, Haaland has fought to improve living conditions for Native American communities and championed environmental policies. His election reinforces Biden’s commitment to promoting commitment to the environment: already in the campaign, the Democrat promised to end carbon emissions in 2035.

Merrick Garland | Attorney General The judge who will face future investigations of Trump

The judge of the Court of Appeals was rejected five years ago by Republicans to serve on the Supreme Court. The magistrate will now move to the post of Attorney General, after holding senior positions in the Department of Justice. His nomination is, in Biden’s words, a step toward “restoring an independent justice department, serving the citizens.” His challenges will include the allegations about Hunter Biden and requests for an investigation to President Donald Trump.

Alejandro Mayorkas | Secretary of Homeland Security A survivor of the Nazis who escaped the Cuban revolution

The life of Alejandro Mayorkas is worthy of a book. He fled the Cuban revolution, his family escaped the Nazis and, six decades later, he is preparing to assume the position of Secretary of National Security, one of the key positions in the US government. This attorney and former attorney general is the first Latino nominated for this position and it must be in charge of keeping the country safe from internal and external threats. He must also command a change in the tough anti-immigration policies of the previous administration. To do this, your experience in the department, in which you worked between 2013 and 2016, will help you.

Avril Haines | Director of National Intelligence A judoka that opens the way

His nomination has been one of the great surprises of the ‘Biden Cabinet’. Avril Haines will become the first woman to coordinate the intelligence agencies of the US This 51-year-old New Yorker was born into an upper-class family and is a brown belt in judo. With a degree in Physics, she made the leap into politics as Barack Obama’s deputy assistant on the Council of the White House. In 2013, Haines rose to the position of deputy director of the CIA, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Janet Yellen | Secretary of the Treasury The second most powerful woman in the world

In addition to the Health portfolio, one of the most relevant for reconstruction after the pandemic will be that of the Treasury. Janet yellen It will be in charge of closing the economic wounds opened by Covid-19 and by Trump’s trade war with China. This veteran economist was appointed as president of the Federal Reserve System by Obama and Forbes magazine classified her as the second most powerful woman in the world, only behind Angela Merkel.

Gina Raimondo | Commerce secretary The governing businesswoman

The governor of Rhode Island represents the moderate wing of the Democratic Party and is a figure that is gaining weight within the blue formation. He worked in the General State Treasury during the reform of the pension system. This businesswoman and politician defends government transparency and an increase in the minimum wage.

Pete Buttigieg | Secretary of Transportation The democrat revelation

Biden’s rival in the Democratic primary, Buttigieg embodies the future of the Democratic Party. This Wednesday he will also become the first openly homosexual politician to hold a portfolio in the United States. The 39-year-old former South Bend mayor was a revelation for the Democratic campaign. A veteran of war and with a promising career, Biden nominated him as Secretary of Transportation, believing that “he is prepared to face the challenges of jobs, infrastructure, equity and climate.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield | Ambassador to the UN Career Diplomat and Ambassador to Nigeria

A 68-year-old diplomat, she was a member of the department for US relations with Africa, belonging to the State Department between 2013 and 2017. She was a professor at Bucknell University and served as ambassador to Nigeria. In 2017 left the State Department as part of President Donald Trump’s purge.

Ron Klain | Chief of staff A reinforcement against the pandemic

Biden’s team will be led by Ron Klain, with more than 30 years of experience in the White House and on Capitol Hill. He has served as an advisor to Democratic presidents, vice presidents, and senators. His election strengthens the front against the Covid-19 pandemic, since in 2014 he had to face the Ebola crisis.

Jen Psaki | White House Spokesperson The voice of experience

She held important positions in the Obama administration, where she served as the communications director and spokesperson for the White House. He has experience in presidential campaigns and as a press officer and communication strategies within the Democratic Party.

Susan Rice | Director of the Council for Internal Policy A desired return

The one who was ambassador to the UN returns to the front line with 56 years. Susan Rice, with extensive experience in foreign policy, will go on to lead domestic politics, something that has surprised many. His appointment does not need in addition to the confirmation of the Senate, Therefore, when Biden takes over, Roce will be in charge of coordinating his plan for the post-pandemic economic and labor recovery.