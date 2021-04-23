An expensive flute, which she left in a taxi nine years ago, was returned to a resident of the American city of Boston, Massachusetts. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

While studying at school, Heidi Slyker saved up money for a flute worth 13 thousand dollars (976.8 thousand rubles). She has played with the New England Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 2012, Slaker forgot her tool in the back of a taxi while driving home from work. After that, she had to leave the orchestra, as the only replacement she could afford was inappropriate sound. Slacker emphasized that the loss of the flute was comparable to the amputation of a body part.

The flute player was reunited with her lost instrument after a taxi driver brought the flute to a music store for evaluation on April 9, 2021. The store employee remembered Slacker’s statement about the loss of his flute and called the police. The man told the police that he had bought the flute from a stranger.

Later, law enforcement officials found that the same person who was driving a taxi, in which Slacker had forgotten her, tried to sell the flute to the store.

On April 19, the flute returned to the hostess. “I couldn’t believe it. I was very excited. I never thought I would see her again, ”said Slyker.

She stressed that she was glad that the instrument was not damaged. But due to the fact that the flute was stored incorrectly, the owner will have to pay about two thousand dollars (150.2 thousand rubles) to return it to its previous state.

Earlier it was reported that in London, Great Britain, the musician forgot the priceless antique violin in the train. The man appealed to the public with a request to return the violin.