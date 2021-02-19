Sharjah (WAM)

The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, launched a large-scale awareness campaign to raise health awareness among community members by broadcasting direct awareness messages through police patrols and “drone” aircraft, in addition to running Air patrols to monitor the extent of adherence to preventive and precautionary measures, in the context of raising awareness of preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and to preserve the health and safety of society.

The local emergency team explained that the campaign that was launched yesterday was accompanied by police patrols and “drone” aircraft by broadcasting awareness messages in several languages ​​through loudspeakers, in “35” sites that included industrial zones and mosque courtyards “before and after the Friday prayer”, as well as conducting patrols in the regions. In order to reach all members of society, while the Air Wing Administration conducts special air patrols in industrial areas, and conducts aerial photography to monitor the extent of compliance with the precautionary measures, and direct and live transportation to the central operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command for monitoring, follow-up and evaluation. He pointed out that the awareness messages broadcast through loudspeakers urge members of the public to follow preventive measures to preserve the safety of community members, by calling for commitment to wearing the muzzle and avoiding mixing and gathering and avoiding everything that exposes community members to the danger of the virus, and the messages also include a call to hasten receiving Vaccination through the centers provided by the state and personal isolation in the event of feeling any symptoms of the virus.

The Emergency and Crisis Management Team in the Emirate of Sharjah explained that the campaign continues and includes the central and eastern regions, calling on members of the public to cooperate and unify efforts to limit the spread of the virus and adhere to the instructions and directives issued by the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority by following all preventive measures and precautionary measures to preserve the health and safety of individuals the society.