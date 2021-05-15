Although the direction Elon Musk is pointing is closer to the International Space Station than it is to Hollywood, the 49-year-old South African hosted the comedy show last Saturday. Saturday Night Live (SNL). The billionaire came from starring in several controversies related to the pandemic, from calling California’s restrictive measures “fascist” to minimizing the deadly risks of the coronavirus. “To anyone who has offended, I just want to say that I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars in a rocket, did you think that I was also going to be a normal and relaxed guy?”, He posed gracefully in one of the most monologues. seen – from afar – of the season.

The man who some call a genius and others a madman, some a hero and others a villain, some a Democrat and others a Republican, excused himself for throwing controversial darts, arguing that this is how his brain works. Right away, he claimed he was the first host of the hit TV show with Asperger’s syndrome. “Or at least the first to admit it,” he mistakenly noted, since the first was comedian Dan Aykroyd. In addition to the millions of regular viewers of the show, investors in the cryptocurrency market also kept an eye on their participation. So when he said in a sketch that dogecoin was a “scam”, the value of the virtual currency collapsed by 40%.

More information

Musk was actually just warming up on the show. This week the founder and CEO of Tesla reported that the company will stop accepting bitcoin as a form of payment due to its environmental impact. After the announcement, the cryptocurrency with the largest operation in the world fell by 12% which, paradoxically, also affects the billionaire, who has invested millions in bitcoins. The day before, the engineer had asked on Twitter if his electric vehicle company should accept dogecoin. Only the survey soared the value of the virtual currency, erasing the losses caused after the SNL issuance. They call him the prince of the internet for nothing. Although he defines himself as the emperor of Mars.

Elon Musk, in his ‘Saturday Night Live’ host monologue, on May 8, 2021. Getty

The billionaire has been immune to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. In the list of ForbesReleased in April, Musk jumped from No. 31 to No. 2 in just one year. The fortune amassed by the entrepreneur who learned to program himself at age 10 in Pretoria reaches 145,000 million dollars (120,000 million euros), which places him on the neck of Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. Despite the drastic decline in car sales, Tesla’s share value increased by more than 700% in 2020. The Paypal co-founder and CEO of SpaceX also has a philanthropic side. He is one of the heads of the X Prize Foundation, dedicated to scientific education and the development of clean energies, and was one of the first to join The Giving Pledge initiative to donate more than half of his personal fortune while alive. .

Despite the number of hours he spends at work – up to 120 a week at his worst, including 24 on his birthday, he told The New York Times—, Musk also finds time for his personal life. He has been married three times (two of them to actress Talulah Riley), and has six children. The youngest, X Æ A-Xii, has just turned one year old. The little boy is the result of his current relationship with singer and visual artist Grimes, with whom he first appeared publicly at the 2018 Met Gala. In May of last year Musk tweeted: “I am going to sell all my physical possessions. I will not have a home. He added: “My girlfriend Grimes is mad at me.” The visionary kept his promise in January. Now the family lives in Texas, where the SpaceX company is located. When he announced the move, Musk posted a photo with a caption that read: “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas. From there to Mars, and from there to the stars ”.

He does not rule out that humanity is in a laboratory guarded by aliens and affirms that in less than five years machines will be much more intelligent than human beings due to artificial intelligence. While pursuing the idea of ​​establishing a colony on Mars, he also works at Neuralink, a company that promises to connect the brain with a computer and the internet. A project that has on the horizon, for now without any evidence to justify it, restore the ability to walk, hear, speak or see. The proposals come from the owner of the company who put two astronauts in orbit, but also the one who once said: “I tend to bite off more than I can chew and then just sit there with squirrel cheeks.”