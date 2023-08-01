Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 10:27



New technologies applied to Occupational Risk Prevention. This is what researchers from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena are doing, who are testing an exoskeleton to analyze postures and efforts in hotel workers and health personnel.

The researchers, in addition to using a movement capture system (Mocap) and EMG surface electromyography equipment, have incorporated an exoskeleton to compare the postures and efforts made during the workday when using and when not using this device. , said Lola Ojados, director of the investigation.

The inclusion of the exoskeleton in the tests “will allow additional evaluations and comparisons in terms of the postures adopted and the efforts exerted by employees in their tasks with and without their help,” added the researcher.

Through the motion capture system, researchers record and analyze body movements during work activity. In this way they obtain precise information about the postures or the amplitude of movement, among other aspects.

With electromyography equipment, they measure the muscular efforts made by workers, record the electrical activity of the muscles and obtain objective data on the physical load to which they are subjected during their daily work.

This device, designed to assist and improve the biomechanics of the user, provides valuable information for research, “automation for ergonomic evaluation integrating virtual reality technologies, motion capture, surface electromyography and measurements of biological parameters.”

This research is carried out at the Biomedical Technology Research, Development and Innovation Laboratory (LIDiTeB), in which the UPCT and the Murcian Health Service collaborate.

Part of the tests for the analysis of postures and efforts have been carried out with auxiliary nursing care technicians and with the supervisor of Unit 53 of Internal Medicine of the Santa Lucía Hospital, Sergio Sánchez.