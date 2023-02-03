MK: An exorcist was called to a Moscow hostel to expel a genie from an 18-year-old migrant

An exorcist was called to a Moscow hostel in 1st Silikatny passage to expel a genie from an 18-year-old migrant. About it informs “MK”.

According to the newspaper, on the evening of February 2, one of the guests of the hostel asked the doctors for help. A native of Tajikistan claimed that an evil genie had moved into his compatriot.

“He began to act strangely, twitching on the bed, speaking in a voice that was not his own, as vampires speak in horror films. He called himself Ali’s genie, said that Shaitan had been living in him for four years, ”said the guest, assuring doctors that his friend did not use psychoactive substances and prayed five times a day.

Doctors tried to inject painkillers into the migrant, but the patient began to resist. Suspecting that the man was in a state of drug intoxication, the doctors called the police, and his compatriots called the man practicing exorcism.

Shortly after the bell rang, a man arrived at the hostel and began to read prayers from the Koran over the violent tenant. According to the security guard of the institution, it looked as if the migrant was “infused with Satan”, but after the ceremony, he calmed down. Doctors were able to give the man a sedative, he went to bed and went to work in the morning.

