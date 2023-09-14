An international team has just detected, using the space telescope James Webb, the presence of carbon dioxide and methane on the exoplanet K2-18b, a world 120 light years from us that abounds in the galaxy, but that we do not have in our solar system: with more mass than Earth but less than Neptune. These planets have the potential to have a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a surface covered in water oceans, and that is why they have been called heanic (acronym for hydrogen and ocean). But since we have nothing close to compare them with, we do not know them well and we are not sure that they can harbor life.

The atmospheres of Heian planets are relatively simple to characterize. Of course, if we consider that something that requires having to place a far infrared telescope (the James Webb) in an orbit millions of kilometers from Earth and then complement the data obtained with it with the Hubble and with ground-based telescopes. Nobody said that deciphering the mysteries of the universe was an easy job; Fascinating, yes.

The abundance of methane and carbon dioxide and the scarcity of ammonia, detected in K2-18b (eight times larger than Earth), support the hypothesis that it may contain an ocean of water under a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. These observations, which are being completed with more data, also speak of a possible signal from a molecule called dimethyl sulfide (DMS). The signal would have to be confirmed, but on Earth this molecule is only produced by marine phytoplankton. Let’s be cautious before talking about signs of life.

More information

Both the origin and the evolution of life on our planet are written in the simple carbon atom. It could be said that this chemical element is the basis of the building material of our bodies. But not only that, carbon controls global climate cycles, those that our energy dependence on fossil fuels is altering. Furthermore, it is a fundamental component in much of the materials science on which our daily technological life is increasingly based.

Often in astrophysics, when we talk about the discovery of new exoplanets, we mention a habitable zone that we define as a simple characteristic: the possibility of liquid water existing on the surface of the planet. This simple parameter, which is related to the distance to its star, helps us evaluate the possibility of the existence of extraterrestrial life. This is due to a complex but very revealing observation: on our planet, life needs liquid water, and it is the only place where it has been proven to exist.

Spectrum of the atmosphere of the planet K2-18 b, according to ‘James Webb’. NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmstead (STScI), N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University) (NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmstead (STS)

Who knows a little more about astrobiology You can always argue that that is a very simplistic definition and that the planet’s distance from the star is not enough to define a habitable zone. TRUE. So let’s see how this works broadly in the case of Earth to remember that when we move away we lose information and, therefore, we have to simplify the parameters we use to characterize the system. This is so, although new telescopes such as James Web They help us not only refine the models, but also make measurements that just a few years ago we thought were impossible.

The temperature of the Earth’s surface, one of the most important physical variables in what we broadly call climate, is controlled by a series of factors closely linked to each other: solar insolation, albedo and the content of greenhouse gases. greenhouse effect in the atmosphere.

What we call solar insolation is what tourists from the north learn to know very well when they visit the coasts of our country, and which is simply the amount of energy that the planet receives from the Sun. It basically depends on changes in luminosity ( energy per second over the entire range of wavelengths) emitted by the star and the distance at which the planet is located.

Albedo is simply the part of that energy from the Sun or star that the planet, as a whole, reflects back into space. It is easy to realize that the albedo is influenced by clouds, ice layers, vegetation, the amount of land versus ocean on the planet and aerosols (that set of microscopic particles, solid or liquid, that are found suspended in a gas). And all this, furthermore, is very variable on different time scales. Hence climate models are very complex.

The part of the Sun’s energy that is not directly reflected by the albedo effect, and returned to space, is absorbed by the Earth’s surface and radiated again: this time from the Earth, but in the form of infrared energy. And this is where greenhouse gases come into play, because they absorb that infrared radiation, with the overall effect of warming the atmosphere. Thus, if greenhouse gases fall below a limit, liquid water would freeze throughout the planet (they are not bad, in the right measure).

Thermostat for climate

On the other hand, if that threshold is exceeded, most of the water turns into vapor, which must have happened to Venus. For most of our planet’s geological history, the dominant greenhouse gas has been carbon dioxide; and it has been shown, with experimental measurements, that its concentration is regulated by a kind of internal thermostat, which has allowed the existence of a moderate climate for more than a billion years. It is also firmly demonstrated that all this is changing on Earth in a very few years, due to human injection of this gas, mainly from the burning of solid fuels.

Stating, therefore, that a planet is habitable without having measurements of its atmospheric composition is a gross simplification in astrophysics, and we know it. For this reason, all planetary characterization efforts are focused on the detection of the molecules that dominate atmospheric chemistry, for example, carbon dioxide, methane, ozone, water. This is also why we need to know very well how much energy the star emits in the entire range, not just in the visible range. That is why we are afraid of losing the Hubblebecause right now it is the only working instrument that allows us to measure the energy of stars in the ultraviolet range.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.