Recent data released by Serasa Experian point to a worrying scenario: in the first three months of 2023, the number of companies that filed for Judicial Recovery was 37.6% higher compared to the same period of 2022. In March alone 2023, the number of RJs required in Brazil was 6.8% higher than that recorded in the same period last year. There were 94 requests this year, compared to 88 in 2022. In total, 60 small companies, 23 medium-sized businesses and 11 large companies sought justice to gain momentum in renegotiating their debts.

The numbers indicate that the difficulties imposed by the downturn of the economy in several markets, and by the high interest rates practiced in Brazil, have taken their toll. The invoice has arrived and it is difficult for the businessman to pay the bill. Faced with an imminent bankruptcy situation, RJ is often seen as the only way out.

It is important to understand, however, that this feature, by itself, does not guarantee business continuity. Judicial Recovery can be a legal way out of bankruptcy, but it is necessary to seek a practical and efficient way out for RJ itself.

The 94 companies that in March went to court to seek the renegotiation of their debts gained a survival — due to the legal suspension of the executions against them guaranteed by Law 11.101/2005. But that doesn’t mean its survival is guaranteed. They will have time to reorganize themselves, but they will certainly need to reinvent themselves to honor the proposal that must be presented at the meeting of creditors. In this context, it will be necessary to put into practice a solid restructuring program for the entire business — known in the market as a turnaround.

The good news is that the restructuring program can be, in itself, the way out that companies need from the crisis. And, if put into practice in time, it may even avoid the judicialization of this issue. This is because the turnaround has a dual function and can be both the foundation and the solution for judicial recovery. And the reason for betting on restructuring is simple: Brazilian management models are mostly outdated, and an external vision is considered less passionate to carry out the changes that need to be made.

What we have observed in these almost 29 years in the market is that the entrepreneurs who gave rise to the businesses and created, after years of commitment, large industrial or commerce companies, naturally end up creating an emotional involvement with the company that, many times, impairs the vision. real about the market and about the business. An external team of consultants is able to assess what really needs to be changed.

It is important to note that the turnaround needs to be conducted by a multidisciplinary team — made up of administrators, accountants, economists, professionals in logistics, marketing, strategic planning and business strategy, to name just a few fundamental areas.

Turnaround reorganizes and rethinks the entire business, which is why it is considered a different concept — and much more comprehensive — than that brought by traditional consulting. All areas of the business in crisis are evaluated by specialists, and there are rare cases in which any sector escapes suggestions for improvement.

In general, resources escape where the entrepreneur least imagines. There are flaws in the processes that compromise margins on a daily basis. Almost all companies have sectors that are not very productive and salary demands that are no longer justified. And it is these points that should be observed more carefully.

In view of the numbers released by Serasa Experian, it is undeniable that we are facing a moment of uncertainty and difficulties. And, in this context, the retail sector is likely to be most affected by the crisis. This is a branch of activity that has an important fixed cost in the amount of rents, for example — and that needs a large turnover of goods to be in surplus.

The recovery of the economy is taking place gradually, but as many entrepreneurs contracted high interest debts to honor their commitments, it is necessary to pay attention to all aspects of the business. And this multidisciplinary attention is exactly what the turnaround process offers.

Elias Azevedo is CEO of Ejafac, a boutique consultancy that has already recovered more than 70 companies in Brazil and has been in the market for almost 30 years. Before opening his own consultancy, Elias Azevedo was an executive for over 15 years at companies such as Bombril and Grupo Beto Carreiro.