“What we are getting are human remains, be careful,” says a police officer, as forensic archaeologist Aldo Lara—wearing a helmet and a special suit—emerges from a 18-meter-deep pit with bags in his hands. Almost immediately, a group of men and women let out a collective cry, crying out to a cloudless sky. Saúl Gaspar was barely eight years old when he saw a group of men take his father away. He never saw him again. Today, at 40 years old, he speaks out in the midst of his pain: “This morning, when we orphans from Ñahuinpuquio and other places find ourselves here, we have to give ourselves strength. To this day we live with this mistreatment, with tears in our eyes.”

Gaspar is in a place called Paccha Simi (mouth of the waterfall, in Quechua), near the community of Siusa, in the district of Ingenio, in the central mountains of Peru. Together with other relatives and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),ICRC) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office They are searching for loved ones who disappeared around 1990 when Peru was immersed in a brutal confrontation between law enforcement and the bloodthirsty subversive group Sendero Luminoso. In this area of ​​the Junín department, between 1980 and 2000, 3,001 people disappeared, according to the National Registry of Missing Persons (Reborn). The same organization estimates that, in the whole country, the figure was 22,551.

Human remains suspected to be victims of terrorism in the 1990s lie at the bottom of a cave near the community of Siusa (Peru). Courtesy (COURTESY)

Some of them could be in this merciless hole. Lara recalls that in 2017, a survivor of a massacre indicated that some of the dead were buried here. When the excavation was carried out, three human skulls were found at the bottom. “The access was smaller, you had to go down with oxygen,” explains the coroner.

The specialized human rights prosecutor’s office opened a case that it called Paccha 1named after a town where people disappeared in those years, and did more excavations. In November 2022, the remains of five bodies were recovered amid garbage and dead animals, and in October 2023, five more bodies were found.

The bones that were removed today, wrapped in about 30 Kraft paper packages and placed in five colored bags, belong to four corpses. It is believed that they are from another massacre; one that occurred in Ñahuinpuquio, the community that Gaspar referred to when he spoke to his companions about his misfortune. This would constitute the Paccha 2 case.

But in reality, it is still not known for certain what happened. Who they are. In these places where in the distance you can see snow that is no longer so eternal, the acts of violence were profuse and occurred in several towns, such as Rimaycancha, Rangra, Quilcas, Ancal. In the small central square of this last town, which now looks serene, a woman remembers how on one occasion “several” people were tortured, among them her husband.

Between oblivion and impunity

Relatives of missing persons hug and console each other outside the exhumation area. Courtesy (COURTESY)

According to the NGO Human Rights Commission, there are 6,400 burial sites in Peru, like this one that has just opened its bowels to reveal forgotten bones. Many others are still to be explored, in search of justice. But on August 10, the Peruvian state enacted a law, dubbed the “impunity law” by its critics, that blocks such a goal.

The Law 32107as it is officially called, establishes that “no one shall be prosecuted, convicted or punished for crimes against humanity or war crimes for acts committed prior to July 1, 2002.” According to the text, this is because both the Rome Statute—which created the International Criminal Court (ICC)—and the Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to this type of crime came into force in Peru as of that year and 2003, respectively. Therefore, all crimes committed before 2002, such as forced disappearance, will have to be considered with another typology. In addition, many will expire or will not be tried. This argument, based on the non-retroactivity of the law, has been questioned inside and outside the country.

For prosecutor Ramiro Riveros, who was present at the exhumation of Paccha Simi, this law threatens to leave the cases of Paccha 1 and Paccha 2 unpunished. “The fiscal investigation could continue,” he says, “but only for humanitarian reasons.” That is, no longer to prosecute the perpetrators, but only to find the bodies so that the mourners can say a dignified farewell to their relatives.

On June 13, when this law was still a draft, the Board of Supreme Prosecutors issued a pronouncement in which he declared that it was “evidently unconstitutional.” With it, nearly 600 cases under investigation could go unpunished, among which there are some involving former president Alberto Fujimori. Precisely the Fujimorist faction in Congress was one of those that promoted this law.

Classified human remains, wrapped in Kraft paper packages. Courtesy (COURTESY)

It could also benefit former military and police chiefs, as well as members of the Self-Defense Committees (CAD) and groups of peasants armed by law enforcement to confront terrorism, who are blamed for what happened in the heights of Siusa and neighboring areas. Even members of the Shining Path could benefit from the law, according to Congresswoman Susel Paredes.

The Institute of Democracy and Human Rights of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (Idehpucp) has issued a report in which it analyses the law in detail. War crimes and crimes against humanity, the document states, are imprescriptible because the non-retroactivity required by the law only refers to cases brought before the ICC itself.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has joined the voices deploring the passage of the law in a recent statementLast June, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued a resolution requesting that the project be suspended “immediately.” But none of that prevented Congress from approving the law and the Executive will not observe it.

“I want to find him, even if it is just to bring him a bouquet”

Relatives wait for members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office outside the cave where the remains were found. Courtesy (COURTESY)

Back at the exhumation site, while the bags of human remains continue to come out, an elderly woman with grey hair and braids cries bitterly. She wants to find the body of Paulino Alcoser, her husband. One day he was taken away with a rope and she never heard from him again. “I would like to find him, even if it is just to bring him a bouquet of flowers,” she says in a trembling voice.

Irene Flores, for her part, is looking for her father Justiniano, of whom she only remembers that he was taken from his home one night when she was a child. According to the ICRC, relatives “require emotional support, guidance and information during the search process.” Something that will never be enough. As explained by social anthropologist Nori Cóndor Alarcón, member of the Specialized Forensic Team of the ICRC, Institute of Forensic MedicineIn these villages, “there was a lot of violence and suffering.” According to her, the disappearances here date back to 1990 and 1992, when she mistakenly believed that there was more calm because the actions of the Shining Path had decreased.

“However, the violence exercised by this subversive group activated conflicts that already existed,” he explains, which led some CAD members to make false accusations of terrorism and to kill or disappear other peasants. Sometimes several members of a family, as happened with Milita Samaniego, a woman who lost five relatives.

A member of the rescue team is helped out of the hole where forensic work is taking place. Courtesy (COURTESY)

Samaniego has distributed coca leaves to be ritually chewed by relatives. “If the leaves taste sweet, it means that the earth will speak,” he says. This, in fact, seems to have happened during the four hours that Lara and two other people spent diving in the pit. They found skulls, bones of the upper and lower limbs, scraps of clothing.

The remains will undergo DNA testing, which will be compared with samples from relatives to see if the data matches and thus confirm whether they are the people they have persistently sought. The process will take months, which now seem like nothing compared to the more than 30-year wait.

“This law is against the poorest,” says Congresswoman Paredes, whose minority party presented a bill to repeal the law. But everything indicates that this request will be ignored, despite national and international pressure. Meanwhile, the relatives of the disappeared, who are now climbing a steep hill in the middle of the Puna to return to their homes after the exhumation, seem to be condemned once again to oblivion.