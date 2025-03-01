An exhibition recovers the names that the City Council of Almeida started from the memorial to the victims of Francoism

The memory of a city is not only built with monuments, streets and archives, but also with the names that remain or disappear from their public spaces. In 2019, after the change of municipal government and the arrival at the Mayor’s Office of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the Madrid City Council ordered the withdrawal of the plates where the names of 2,936 victims of the Francoist repression in the Memorial of the Cemetery of the Almudena were contained. The plates were started and replaced by a more generic inscription that talked about all the victims of violence between 1936 and 1944, which for many relatives of the victims and groups of historical memory was an act of erased, a deliberate attempt to dilute the memory of those who were executed by Francoism.

The Almudena Memorial hides a ‘pendrive’ with the names that the Madrid City Council started from the monument

Several years later, those names reappear, although this time in a completely different context. They do not do so in the cemetery or in an institutional memory space, but in a contemporary art exhibition. Hispania flowerthe Sample curated by David I kissed at the Museum of Art Dos de Mayo de Móstoles (Madrid), a public center dependent on the Community of Madrid, presents a canvas enrolled with the names of the victims – which the collective memory and freedom deploys every April 14 in the memorial – and a photograph that symbolizes the “kidnapping” of these names and their plates, serving as testimony of what happened in 2019. The artist Fernando Sánchez Castillo not only rescues the names, but evidence how his elimination has been a political decision with consequences that still resonate in the city of Madrid.

The exhibition, available to all audiences and free of charge until August 31, travels through the different visions that have existed over the city in recent decades, which makes it especially significant the inclusion of this piece, which is anchored in a recent event. “One of the tasks of art is to try to capture and communicate the present, in which sometimes there are moments of conflicts whose duty is to register and reveal,” says David I kissed Eldiario.es. The commissioner of Hispania flower It reveals that he contacted Fernando Sánchez Castillo, to whom the Government of Manuela Carmena commissioned in 2018 the memorial dedicated to the people executed during the postwar period and buried in the cemetery of La Almudena or del Este, to ask for his participation in the sample.





Although I kissed I would have wanted to expose the tombstones that were torn from the memorial with the change of government, this has not been possible because “they are from the Madrid City Council” and “they do not want to exhibit them.” In response, the commissioner includes in the exhibition a shocking photograph made by Sánchez Castillo of these plates in their current state in a municipal warehouse. In addition, it is accompanied by the canvas where all the names are written following the design of the architect Julia Chamorro, and that was donated to the collective memory and freedom for the annual meeting that every April 14 they celebrate before the incomplete memorial. “The practice of the artist or journalism is to detect those injustices or those tensions and bring them to light,” I said, considering it “a necessity.”

The exhibition not only stands out for its very interesting reflection of the past, but also for making works that are still alive, which denounce the present and even continue writing it, putting the focus on delicate matters such as the way in which the historical memory is still being treated today. “They are works that are not closed,” says the commissioner to this newspaper, “like when a wound is open and does not close, it is still fresh.” That is why the sample, in its chapter The unbearabledelves into other conflicts such as racism, speculation or homophobia, remembering a demonstration before the Ministry of Health when the crisis happened by HIV, the always vandalized plaque of ‘La Veneno’ or the murder for racist reasons of the young Ndombele Augusto in Alcorcón.





David Besué indicates that “the unbearable is something unresolved, repressed” and seeks in the final part of his exhibition to focus on “the unbearable as a result of the tension between different ways of understanding reality”, understanding the real as “the conservation of a center, a power, or, on the contrary, as the need to decent, to change the distribution of real and symbolic goods.” The artist points out that “the confrontation leads to power struggles, between what grants legitimacy to the system or what questions it” and embraces the claim of the “controversial things”, rescuing, for example, the work of a group of rationalist architects in the 30s “very modern”, the Gatepac, which “were dedicated to sewing buildings that like people like.”

Likewise, introduce the curious photograph Pelar Paredes, Mesón de Paredes street (2012) by Berta Gutiérrez Casaos, who reveals “a very plastic current practice called Pelar Paredes”, which is done “When you want to speculate with buildings in the center of Madrid, but they are protected and do not let you touch them much.” I kissed clarifies that “what is done is to show or uncover the entire wooden structure, leave it outdoors to rot and declare it ruin”, so that “the interior can demolish.”

However, the artist’s sample does not stop only in that unbearable, but unravels the secrets of visible Madrid and also of the most hidden Madrid, combining their own creations with those of other authors, photographers or architects. “The imaginary of Madrid is a very suggestive theme because the imaginary are updated with each era,” he explains to eldiario.es. “There are economic and social changes that make these imaginary have to change continuously. What I do is to raise how those imaginary are managed from the present, because there are many clichés linked to Madrid, ”he adds.





Since during the exhibition many different visions of Madrid are perceived, the artist does not conceive to stay with just one version of the capital. However, he says that “a much more diverse Madrid comes out than it seems.” I kissed refers to the word “dirty” in “contrast to that clean and pure thing of the restored buildings”, thus appreciating the existence of a “much richer, bigger, diverse and spontaneous city.”

The artist invites us to reflect on the evolution of Madrid over the years and draws the “possible hilvanated imaginary”, touring the “survival of the northern/south axis as a symbolic figure of the capital”, teaching the “formal production of official Madrid”, the “practices” that reveal aspects that are not in view of all in the territory and putting special interest to numerous works that resurrect characteristic elements of the city. “What is the official Madrid today? What is Madrid who wants to come to light? ”, He proposes that people be questioned after their visit.





Although David kissed is not from Madrid, he acknowledges that he has lived a lot in the city and knows it “very good”, which projects more authenticity in its reading of the urban landscape and in its way of approaching the historical tensions that are going through it. His gaze is not simply that of a foreign observer, but that of someone who has traveled its streets with enough depth to understand the meaning of its architecture, its monuments and the stories that have shaped their identity over time. And that also happens to rescue what is not pleasant to see, what uncovers a more pessimistic version of our society. His work, in that sense, highlights what has been tried to silence, hide and erase.

The deletion of names: a political gesture

The Almudena cemetery memorial intended to be a space of memory for the families of the shot between 1939 and 1944. However, in 2019, with the arrival of Almeida to the Mayor’s Office of Madrid, the project was dismantled, becoming one of the first decisions made by the politician of the Popular Party upon arrival at the Consistory. What should be a tribute to the victims of Francoism became a monument with the intention of being neutral, where the names disappeared and only a generic inscription remained that equated all the deaths of the civil war and the postwar period.

Beyond the content of the new message, which appealed to “all Madrid people who suffered violence for political, ideological and religious reasons” and requested “peace, piety and forgiveness”, the act of starting the names had a symbolic burden that the relatives of the victims have not yet forgotten. The plates were removed with piquetas and some were destroyed, which was considered an insult towards the deceased people and to those who were in favor of the project that began during the Manuela Carmena government. “We have been killing the grandparents again,” said Jesús Marjón Montero, grandson of one of the reprisals, to this newspaper in 2019.

The memory and freedom collective denounced from the first moment that the elimination of names was not only an aesthetic issue, but a deliberate denial of recalling history. “If there are no names, they did not exist. And if they did not exist, they did nothing. If the story is not known, it can be repeated again, ”said Tomás Montero, founder of the collective, to eldiario.es. Since then they have not stopped fighting for justice. “We are pending to recover the names of the memorial and we will continue behind,” said the collective in 2022.